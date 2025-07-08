Vijay Sethupathi's son Surya thinks there's nothing wrong with being called ‘nepo kid’: Your father had some legacy

Actor Vijay Sethupathi’s son Surya Sethupathi recently debuted in Anl Arasu’s action film Phoenix. In an interview with News18, Surya spoke about the tag ‘nepo kid’ and why he does not consider it a negative connotation. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Vijay hugged Surya Sethupathi after watching his debut film Phoenix; gave ‘bloody sweet’ review) Surya Sethupathi debuted in Kollywood last week with Anl Arasu's film Phoenix.

Surya Sethupathi on nepotism

When Phoenix was announced, Surya said that he faced ‘hardships’ in childhood, admitting in the same breath that his father would give him ₹500 per day for expenses. The internet wasn’t happy with the debutant not acknowledging the privilege he has. However, Surya seems to think differently now as he spoke candidly about being a nepo kid.

“There’s nothing wrong with calling someone a nepo kid. It means your father had some legacy, right? You are going to start something new. As a nepo kid, the one thing you have to do is work harder than your dad. You have a big barrier before you that you need to break. There will be a lot of struggles, but they will teach you many lessons,” he said.

He also mentioned that he does not want to ‘win’ anything in cinema and just wants to ‘enjoy the art form.’ Surya said, “I don’t want to win in cinema. There’s nothing to win in cinema. I just want to do a lot of action movies and try different stunts. My goal is not very big; I just want to enjoy my art form.”

About Phoenix

Phoenix, starring Surya in his debut, tells the story of a young wrestler struggling to fight against power-hungry people. Abhinakshathra, J Vignesh, Sampath Raj, Devadarshini, and others play key roles. It was released in theatres on 4 July and received decent reviews. Before that, he had appeared as a child actor in some films that featured his father. He has played key roles in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Viduthalai Part 2 and Sindhubaadh.