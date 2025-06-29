How Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan led to Vijay Sethupathi's son Surya's debut as lead actor

Actor Vijay Sethupathi is a proud father as his son Surya debuts with the Tamil film Phoenix soon. The actor got emotional at the audio launch of the film, recently held in Chennai, while watching his son follow in his footsteps. He also revealed how Atlee’s Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan led to his son Surya’s debut. (Also Read: I want stardom, and I work only to be a star, says Vijay Sethupathi) Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan surprisingly led to the debut of Vijay Sethupathi's son Surya as an actor.

Vijay Sethupathi emotional about son Surya’s debut

Vijay spoke at the audio launch and said that watching him step into the limelight is like dropping him off on the first day of school. “It felt just like the day I dropped him off at school for the first time,” he said, reflecting on the pride and nervousness that came with the moment.

He also thanked Anl Arasu, master, for spotting Surya during the shooting of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan and believing he could headline an action film. “Surya has always loved mass action films. When he liked the script, I told him to decide for himself. I just asked once if he was enjoying it, he said yes, and that was enough for me,” said Vijay, who played the antagonist in Jawan.

The actor also thanked actor Devadarshini for treating Surya like her own son. He ended his speech with, “He’s very adaptable and self-aware. He reflects on his mistakes and learns from them, and that’s what makes me proud.”

Recent work

After a stellar 2024 with Merry Christmas, Maharaja and Viduthalai Part 2, Vijay starred in Ace this year and played a cameo in Mohanlal’s Thudarum. His films Train and Thalaivan Thalaivii are slated for release this year. Surya has appeared as a child actor in some films that featured his father. He has played key roles in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Viduthalai Part 2 and Sindhubaadh. Surya debuts as a lead actor with Phoenix while stunt master Anl Arasu debuts as a director.