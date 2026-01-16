Parasakthi box office collection day 6: Sivakarthikeyan film gets a Pongal boost, crosses ₹35 crore

Parasakthi box office collection day 7: The highly anticipated historical political drama starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead was released in theatres on January 10. The film opened to mixed reviews but has been able to hold on to the momentum on weekdays. Now, on Thursday, the film received a boost due to a holiday in Pongal. (Also read: Sudha Kongara hints Vijay fans are targeting Parasakthi on social media: ‘Slandering, defamation of the worst kind’) Parasakthi box office collection day 7: The film stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead.

Parasakthi box office As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Parasakthi collected ₹ 5.10 crore in its sixth day of release. The numbers project an improvement from the last few days, which is mainly because Thursday was a holiday due to Pongal celebrations. The total collection of the film now stands at ₹ 35.85 crore.

Parasakthi was initially set for a box office clash with Vijay's Jana Nayagan. Excitement for that film was huge, given it was billed as Vijay's last film before he joins politics. However, the film's release was delayed in the last minute due to certification. Parasakthi was also caught up with certification, as CBFC granted the film clearance at the very last minute.

About Parasakthi The film is a historical political drama directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Aakash Bhaskaran of Dawn Pictures. It is distributed by the actor and Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies. Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph and Papri Ghosh also star in it. Set in 1960s Madras, the film follows two brothers participating in an anti-Hindi imposition agitation in Tamil Nadu.

Parasakthi also stars Sreeleela, Ravi Mohan and Atharvaa in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, the cast of the film joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi in celebrating harvest festival Pongal at a function held in the national capital on Wednesday. Sivakarthikeyan said it is always an honour and a pleasure to meet the prime minister. "The Pongal celebration in Delhi is a message about the country's unity," he told reporters.