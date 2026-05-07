Prakash Raj calls TN governor's behaviour 'unaaceptable'; advocates for Vijay and TVK's rights amid hung assembly

Everything seemed to be going well for actor-politician Vijay and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) as he made history by sweeping votes in a usually Dravidian party-majority state like Tamil Nadu. But before he could celebrate his victory, TN governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar asked him to show majority numbers before forming a government. Prakash Raj, who admits having ideological differences with Vijay, slammed the governor for his behaviour.

Prakash Raj advocates for Vijay’s and TVK’s rights

Prakash Raj stood in stupport of Vijay and TVK despite their idological differences.

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An X (formerly Twitter) user and a fan of Vijay posted a video of the actor-politician heading to the governor’s home for a meeting on Thursday. Posting it, they opined, “Vijay left his house to meet Governor again and convince him that he has the required number to form Govt. This is why governor post should be abolished. An appointed guy just playing games with elected MLAs.”

Prakash re-posted it on X and slammed the governor, writing, “This Governor s behaviour is Disgusting .. unacceptable and unconstitutional. We may have differences … but Vijay has got the mandate . He should be allowed to claim his right on the floor of the house. #justasking.” He also wrote in another post, “Respect people’s Mandate and let Vijay claim his right to form the government #justasking.”

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{{^usCountry}} Why TVK is struggling to form government {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why TVK is struggling to form government {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On May 4, when the TN election results were announced, TVK took the lead by winning 108 of the 234 seats. While a majority compared to the other parties, they were still short of winning the majority and the 118 number. After joining with Congress, the alliance has 112 members, just five short of a majority. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On May 4, when the TN election results were announced, TVK took the lead by winning 108 of the 234 seats. While a majority compared to the other parties, they were still short of winning the majority and the 118 number. After joining with Congress, the alliance has 112 members, just five short of a majority. {{/usCountry}}

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However, ANI reported that TN governor Rajendra asked TVK chief Vijay to show majority numbers and submit a list of supporting MLAs on Thursday in their second meeting. TVK does not have the required majority support in the state Assembly to form the government, he said in a press release. The governor reportedly sought clarity on the ‘magic number’ required for the government formation. The news agency also quoted sources stating that Vijay has been asked to explore legal options by party seniors after this.

TVK stunned the Dravidian parties Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) by winning a majority within two years of the party’s formation. Vijay’s swearing-in has been delayed amid this uncertainty with BJP’s Narayanan Tirupathy telling NDTV that it was a ‘fractured verdict’.

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Vijay is expected to quit films now that he has tasted political success. His final film Jana Nayagan has been delayed due to lack of CBFC certification and has yet to hit screens. The film was leaked online in April in HD print and nine arrests were made in the case.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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