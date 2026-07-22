Prakash Raj criticised Vijay in speech; called him ‘chellam’ on Jana Nayagan set the next day: ‘Politics is different’

Actor Prakash Raj has worked with stars such as Vijay and Pawan Kalyan for many years, but has been vocal about how his political ideologies differ from theirs. He recently starred with Vijay in H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan, even giving speeches against the star’s political campaign during the film’s shoot. Vinoth reveals if Vijay and Prakash’s political differences ever spilt onto the sets.

Prakash Raj slammed Vijay, call him ‘chellam’ next day

Prakash Raj and Vijay starred together in H Vinoth's Jana Nayagan.

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Speaking to the YouTube channel Rednool, Vinoth stated that, to Prakash, Vijay is just his ‘chellam’ (dear/loved one) on set, and vice versa. “On set, he’s just his chellam. The night before shooting, Prakash Raj sir had criticised Vijay sir, and we had work the next day. I came to the set wondering if these two would even talk to one another. I was worried it would be uneasy. As soon as we arrived at the spot, Prakash Raj sir was there.”

However, the worried director watched the two greet each other as they always do, as if nothing had happened. “They both greeted each other like friends and started talking…calling him chellam. So, politics is different, cinema is different. It’s clear to them. Tomorrow, they will meet and talk like friends. They have worked together for years. Prakash Raj sir knows Vijay sir is acting with the right principles; he will appreciate it. He is open-minded. Similarly, if he has any criticism, if it is good criticism, Vijay sir will take it,” said Vinoth.

What did Prakash Raj say about Vijay?

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{{^usCountry}} Prakash and Vijay maintain a good professional relationship despite their differing political views. They acted together in Ghilli (2004), Sivakasi (2005), Villu (2009), and Aathi (2006). They reunited for the 2023 film Varisu. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prakash and Vijay maintain a good professional relationship despite their differing political views. They acted together in Ghilli (2004), Sivakasi (2005), Villu (2009), and Aathi (2006). They reunited for the 2023 film Varisu. {{/usCountry}}

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In 2024, when Vijay announced his political entry, Prakash wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “All the best Chellam ⁦⁦@actorvijay⁩ on your new journey.” Ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections in April this year, when Vijay was campaigning with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Prakash took a dig at his politics.

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“In a film, you can be a doctor, an engineer, or a Chief Minister. But in reality, where were you when Tamil Nadu faced issues with its language, its people, or its self-respect? This isn't an election between AIADMK and DMK, or even for the TVK, as Vijay says. This is a battle between unity and division,” Prakash had said. He asked the people present whether they wanted a Dravidian model, a slavery model, or a ‘cinema model’ to run the state.

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Jana Nayagan stars Vijay, Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in lead roles. The film is an adaptation of Anil Ravipudi’s 2023 Balakrishna, Sreeleela, Kajal Aggarwal and Arjun Rampal-starrer Bhagavanth Kesari. It will hit screens on July 23 after a 7-month delay due to CBFC issues.