Priyanka Mohan shares update after suffering injuries during stage collapse at event: ‘Was lucky to escape’

Priyanka Mohan recently had a narrow escape during a stage collapse at an event. The actor was attending the inauguration of Kasam Shopping Mall in Torrur, Telangana, on Thursday when the stage fell through. Three people, including Congress leader Jhansi Reddy, were injured in the incident, as reported by ABP News. (Also read: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram box office collection day 1: Nani's film performs well, opens at ₹9 crore in India) Priyanka Mohan had a narrow escape after a stage collapsed at a shopping mall in Telangana's Tossur.

Priyanka Mohan shares update on stage collapse

MLA Yashaswini's mother and Congress party's in-charge and Congress party's in-charge Hanumandla Jhansi Reddy were also injured in the stage collapse. While the incident caused panic among the crowd, Priyanka was safely escorted as she suffered minor injuries. The actor has now shared an update about the incident on Twitter.

Her post read, “In light of the accident that occurred at an event I had attended in Torrur today, I wanted to let my well wishers know that I'm okay and was lucky to escape with minor injuries. My prayers and wishes for a speedy recovery to those who may have suffered any injuries in the incident. I would like to thank everyone for the kind messages of love and care they sent my way, Thank you.”

Priyanka Mohan's acting career

Priyanka made her acting debut with the Kannada film Ondh Kathe Hella (2019). She later acted in Tamil films such as Doctor (2021), Etharkkum Thunindhavan (2022), Don (2022), Tik Tok (2023) and Captain Miller (2023). She also featured in Telugu movies like Nani's Gang Leader (2019), Sreekaram (2021) and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram (2024).

Priyanka Mohan's upcoming projects

Priyanka will be next seen in the romantic-comedy Brother written and directed by M Rajesh. The movie features Jayam Ravi, Bhumika Chawla, Saranya Ponvannan, Seetha, Natarajan Subramaniam, Achyuth Kumar, Rao Ramesh, VTV Ganesh, Sathish Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Robo Shankar and others in crucial roles. The film is schedued to release on October 31, 2024. She will also make a special appearance in the coming-of-age romantic-comedy Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam written, directed and produced by Dhanush. Priyanka is a part of Pawan Kalyan-Enraan Hashmi starrer Telugu action-thriller OG.