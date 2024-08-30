Saripodhaa Sanivaaram box office collection day 1: Nani's film performs well, opens at 9 crore in India

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram box office collection day 1: The action drama, which released in theatres on Friday, has been directed by Vivek Athreya. As per Sacnilk.com, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram had a good opening in India. The film is available in five languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. (Also Read | Saripodhaa Sanivaaram review: Nani, SJ Suryah's film isn't flawless but subverts tropes) Saripodhaa Sanivaaram box office collection day 1: Nani played the role of Surya in the film.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram India box office collection

According to the report, the film opened at ₹9 crore [Telugu: ₹8.75 crore; Tamil: ₹24 lakh; Malayalam: ₹1 lakh; Hindi: ₹0]. The film earned ₹1.1 crore gross in Karnataka, ₹8.5 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, ₹55 lakh in Tamil Nadu, ₹5 lakh in Kerala, ₹20 lakh in other states in India. The gross amount it earned in India is ₹10.4 crore. Globally it has collected ₹19.40 crore gross. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram had an overall 53.54% Telugu occupancy on Thursday.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "On paper, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram reads like your cookie-cutter commercial cinema, in which the emotional portions rely on the amma (mother) and akka (elder sister) sentiment, or the hero becomes the saviour of the masses. But Vivek smartly depends not just on his cast’s performances, but also on his strong technical team and mostly good writing to set his film apart. He also turns the vigilante trope on its head. Much like Surya, the film struggles to find its purpose for a while. But eventually, it does."

About Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

The film stars Nani and Priyanka Mohan in lead roles. It has been produced by DVV Entertainment, renowned for producing the global blockbuster RRR. The movie also features SJ Suryah, Abhirami, Aditi Balan, P Sai Kumar, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Murali Sharma, and Ajay Ghosh.

Nani recently spoke about his role in film

Recently, Nani shared that playing the role of Surya in the film wasn't as challenging as one might expect, despite the complex storyline. Speaking with news agency ANI, he had said, “It was actually not very challenging because I feel the challenging roles for me are the ones which I on a personal level can't relate to, and I need to work on every small detail of it.”

"Somehow Surya felt like me, so it was actually a lot more easy to pull it off. It was challenging for director Vivek to build a story like this and execute it with that kind of ethernet height. But I think I had fun working for it," he had added.