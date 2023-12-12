Rajinikanth celebrates birthday with intimate party at home with family. See pic

Renowned as the superstar of Indian cinema, actor Rajinikanth is celebrating his 73rd birthday today. His family, including his wife Latha, daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya Rajinikanth, and other family members, are marking the occasion with a festive cake-cutting ceremony. Images of this celebration have become quite popular on social media. Rajinikanth celebrates birthday with his family.

Rajinikanth was born in Bangalore on December 12, 1950. The youngest of four children of Ramoji Rao, he faced a personal tragedy with the loss of his mother, Jijabai, when he was just five years old.

Faced with financial difficulties at home, Rajinikanth initially worked in physically demanding jobs, including as a load carrier. Later, he transitioned to working as a bus conductor.

Around this time, Rajinikanth nurtured a dream to become an actor. His close friend Raj Bahadur, recognizing this aspiration, encouraged him to enrol in the Madras Film Institute and supported him throughout his journey.

Rajinikanth's first significant role came in the 1975 film Apoorva Raagangal Although his initial aspiration to be a lead actor remained unfulfilled at that time, his performance in a negative role garnered significant attention and popularity.

Later, Rajinikanth rose to immense popularity with films such as Baasha (1995), Muthu (1995), Sivaji (2007), Enthiran (2010), Kabali (2016) and others.

He was last seen in Jailer, which ended up as one of the biggest Indian releases of the year. On his birthday, fans are expecting the first look at his next, tentatively titled Thalaivar 170.

Earlier, our sources had informed us about the film’s theme. “From what is being discussed, the movie is about an education system and how it has been corrupted over the years. The big shots have made education into a business, because of which the common man is suffering,” shared the source.

Thalaivar 170 also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Faahad Faasil and others.