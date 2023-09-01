Rajinikanth becomes 'highest paid actor in India' amid Jailer box office success; this is how much he earned

Rajinikanth's Jailer has been unstoppable at the box office. The film, which was released worldwide on August 10, has collected more than ₹328 crore nett in India in 22 days, as per Sacnilk.com, and is marching towards grossing ₹650 crore worldwide. On Thursday, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to X, formerly called Twitter, and said thanks to Jailer, Rajinikanth is now the highest paid actor in India. Also read: Houseful shows on 3rd Sunday make Rajinikanth's film Jailer cross ₹600 crore mark worldwide

How much did Rajinikanth earn for Jailer?

Veteran actors Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar feature alongside Rajinikanth in Jailer.

Sharing a photo of Sun Group's Kalanithi Maran with Rajinikanth, Manobala tweeted, “Info coming in that, the envelope handed over by Kalanithi Maran to superstar Rajinikanth contains a single cheque amounting ₹100 crore from City Union Bank, Mandaveli branch, Chennai. This is a Jailer profit sharing cheque, which is up and above the already paid remuneration [ ₹110 crore] of the superstar for the movie. Total – ₹210 crore. Making superstar Rajinikanth the highest paid actor in India.”

Jailer vs Beast

In another tweet, Manobala Vijayabalan compared Jailer's success with the box office failure of director Nelson Dilipkumar's Vijay-starrer Beast. He wrote, "Yet another day. Yet another proof that Beast is disaster. No cheque was given after Beast release to Vijay. But, superstar Rajinikanth received profit sharing cheque of ₹100 crores for Jailer. Real SUCCESS speaks for itself. At the same time, Nelson too proved how much capable he is with a fantastic comeback film. Same director, different results."

Beast is a 2022 Indian Tamil-language film written and directed by Nelson. The film stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde and Selvaraghavan. It revolves around an ex-RAW agent seeking to rescue people held hostage in a shopping mall by terrorists.

Jailer box office

The Tamil film has been dubbed in Hindi, Kannada and Telugu languages. After opening at ₹48.35 crore nett in all languages, the action film collected ₹235.85 crore in its first week. In week 2, Jailer did a business of ₹62.95 crore.

After earning ₹2.4 crore nett on its fourth Thursday (August 31), as per early estimates, the Rajinikanth film took its total to ₹328.2 crore nett in India in all languages, reported Sacnilk.com.

About Jailer

Apart from Rajinikanth, Jailer also features Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles. Veteran actors Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff also appear in the film which has been produced by Sun Pictures. Jailer's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The Jailer song Kaavaalaa featuring Tamannaah and Rajinikanth has been a craze on social media ever since it was unveiled in July.

