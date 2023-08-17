Jailer box office day 7 collection: Rajinikanth film collects 15 crore, makes 225 crore in 1st week

Jailer box office

Jailer had opened at a massive ₹48 crore last Thursday. It slowed down a little on Friday and Saturday but again rose to ₹42 crore on Sunday. It fell to ₹23.55 crore on Monday and again gained ₹36.5 crore on Independence Day. Wednesday marked its lowest collection yet at ₹15 crore. It has also beaten the collections of this year's other big release, Ponniyin Selvan II.

Jailer cast

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer stars Rajinikanth in the titular role of jailer Muthuvel Pandian. The film is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and has an ensemble cast of Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in prominent roles. Mohanlal has an extended cameo in the film and Tamannah Bhatia's dance number Kaavaalaa is a hit already.

Jailer song Kaavaalaa is a hit

The Kaavaalaa craze has even hit Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India, who created a video with Japanese YouTuber Mayo San in which he is seen shaking a leg to the song. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Kaavaalaa dance video with Japanese YouTuber Mayo san(@MayoLoveIndia) My Love for Rajinikanth continues … @Rajinikanth #Jailer #rajinifans..Video courtesy: Japanese Youtuber Mayo san and her team.”

Talking about the success of Kaavaalaa, Tamannaah had told ANI, “People have given so much love. The song is trending so much that normally we promote films but now this song has promoted us so much that we literally have to come out and talk about the love that people have given us and made it a trend. Jailer of course is a film that has been dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. So, it will; definitely reach out to. It’s rooted Tamil film which hopefully will reach out to all the audience.”

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON