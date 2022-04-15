Beast box-office day 2 collection: Vijay’s film crosses 100 crore worldwide, underperforms in Hindi

Vijay-starrer Tamil action-drama Beast has breached the ₹100 crore club worldwide in just two days. Despite opening to mixed reviews, the film managed to register a solid opening. Directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar, the mall invasion thriller stars Vijay in the role of a RAW officer on a rescue mission to save people in a hijacked mall. Also read: Beast movie review: Vijay shines in this mall invasion thriller that’s bogged down by flippant writing

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to share the worldwide box office collection of Beast. “In 2 days, #Beast has crossed ₹100 cr gross at the WW Box office,” he tweeted.

In 2 days, #Beast has crossed ₹ 100 Crs gross at the WW Box office.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 15, 2022

In another tweet, Ramesh Bala meantioned that the Hindi version of Beast opened to a meagre ₹50 lakh at the ticket windows on first day. He tweeted, "All-India BO (Hindi) - Day 1: Nett: 1. #KGFChapter2 - ₹54 Crs (Early Estimates) 2. #Beast - ₹50 Lakhs."

All-India BO (Hindi) - Day 1:



Nett:



1. #KGFChapter2 - ₹ 54 Crs (Early Estimates)



2. #Beast - ₹ 50 Lakhs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 15, 2022

This is the ninth time a Vijay-starrer has breached the ₹100 crore club. His other ₹100 crore grossers include Thuppakki, Kaththi, Their, Bairavaa, Mersal, Sarkar, Bigil and Master.

Last week, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to share the Hindi trailer of the movie. He also said he’s a fan of Vijay. He wrote, “Sitting with @Atlee_dir who is as big a fan of @actorvijay as I am. Wishing the best for beast to the whole team…trailer looks meaner…. Leaner… stronger!!"

Quoting SRK’s tweet, filmmaker Atlee wrote: “Thank you for the lovely wishes @iamsrk sir. It means a lot to us. Thank you. Love you sir (sic).”

Beast marks the maiden collaboration of director Nelson Dilip Kumar and Vijay. Director Nelson rose to fame with his Tamil crime comedy Kolamavu Kokila, which featured Nayanthara in the role of a local drug peddler. His last release was Tamil dark comedy Doctor, in which Sivakarthikeyan takes on a local human trafficking gang.

Beast features Pooja Hegde opposite Vijay for the first time. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander. In the movie, Vijay plays a character called Veeraraghavan, one of the most notorious spies the country has ever had. Filmmaker Selvaraghavan plays the character of a mediator while VTV Ganesh, Sathish and Yogi Babu are seen in supporting roles.

