Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Rajinikanth poses with fan on set of Jailer and signs an autograph for her; fans are jealous of ‘lucky kid’. See pics

Rajinikanth poses with fan on set of Jailer and signs an autograph for her; fans are jealous of ‘lucky kid’. See pics

tamil cinema
Published on Sep 12, 2022 10:14 AM IST

Rajinikanth is filming Jailer at present. The veteran actor met a young fan on the sets, and posed with her for pictures. Here's how Rajinikanth fans reacted to their photos.

Rajinikanth with a young fan at Jailer set.
Rajinikanth with a young fan at Jailer set.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Pictures of actor Rajinikanth posing with a little girl fan from the sets of his upcoming film Jailer have surfaced on social media. In the pictures, he can be seen signing an autograph on a book and hugging the child from behind while posing for the camera. Reacting to the pictures, fans said the girl is lucky to get the chance of posing with the veteran actor. Read more: Rajinikanth showers R Madhavan with ‘blessings’ as he touches his feet in new video

Rajinikanth has teamed up with director Nelson for Jailer, which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Vinayakan and Ramya Krishnan in key roles. Rajinikanth plays a jailer in the film, which will be entirely shot inside a prison. A fan page of the star took to Twitter to share his latest pictures. In the comments section, one fan wrote: “Who is the kid? Lucky”. Another comment read: “So blessed”. On person tweeted, “Lucky kid...”

Rajinikanth was the star of the music and trailer launch event of Mani Ratnam's upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 in Chennai recently. He was the chief guest of the event, which also had Kamal Haasan, as well as the entire star cast of the film including Aishwarya Rai in attendance. Aishwarya was happy to unite with her 2.0 co-star Rajinikanth after so long and touched his feet at the event.

Rajinikanth was last seen in the Tamil film Annaatthe. The movie, which was produced by Sun Pictures, also starred Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Khushbhu Sundar, Meena and Jagapathi Babu. Upon the release of Annaatthe, Rajinikanth, in a post via voice-based social media platform Hoote, opened about the story behind how Annaatthe was signed.

Annaatthe was directed by Siva, who had collaborated with Rajinikanth for the first time. It was after seeing Siva’s film Viswasam that Rajinikanth expressed his wish to work with the filmmaker. “When Siva met me, he said it was easy to make a hit film with me. It left me stunned because nobody had said that to me before. He said that I should star in a story-based film and that it should be set in a village,” he said.

Annaatthe turned out to be a box office failure. Sun Pictures reportedly signed Rajinikanth for Jailer to make up for the losses of Annaatthe, and they even slashed his remuneration by 50 percent.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajinikanth
rajinikanth

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out