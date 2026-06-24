Rajinikanth reveals why he didn't publicly wish Tamil Nadu CM Vijay on his birthday

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor C. Joseph Vijay celebrated his 52nd birthday on June 22, with fans, celebrities, and political leaders flooding social media with wishes. Amid the celebrations, however, one question dominated online chatter: why hadn't superstar Rajinikanth wished Vijay publicly? The veteran star has now addressed the buzz and revealed the reason behind it. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor C. Joseph Vijay turned 52 on June 22.

Rajinikanth on buzz over skipping Vijay's birthday wish On Wednesday, Rajinikanth attended the launch event of his upcoming film in Chennai. During the event, the makers unveiled the film's title, Dharman, following which the superstar interacted with the media and addressed several questions from the press.

As Rajinikanth was leaving the venue, reporters asked the superstar why he had not publicly wished Vijay on his birthday, a question that had been fuelling speculation on social media since the actor-politician's special day.

Responding to the question, Rajinikanth put the speculation to rest, revealing that he had personally called Vijay to wish him on his birthday instead of posting a public message on social media.

“I already wished him through the call,” he said. After addressing the question, Rajinikanth folded his hands in gratitude, acknowledged those gathered at the venue, and drove away.