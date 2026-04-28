Samantha Ruth Prabhu called ‘sweetest’ by Ananya Panday, Nayanthara on her 39th birthday; Varalaxmi calls her ‘bangaram’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu turned 39 on April 28, and wishes poured in for her from fans and celebrities across the country. Many, like Ananya Panday, Nayanthara, Rakul Preet Singh, and others, couldn’t help but shower love on the birthday girl.

Birthday wishes pour in for Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates her 39th birthday on April 28.

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Ananya Panday posted a picture of Samantha on her Instagram stories, writing, “Happy birthday sweetest strongest girl with the biggest heart.” Nayanthara had a similar wish for her when she wrote, “Happpppyy birthday To the sweetest girl @samantharuthprabhuoffl.”

Ananya Panday's birthday wish for 'sweetest' Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

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{{^usCountry}} One of Samantha’s closest friends, designer Kresha Bajaj, posted a picture of Samantha making a wish, writing, “Happy birthday to my better half. I hope this year gives you everything you've quietly wished for, everything you deserve, and a few things you didn't even know were coming. No one deserves magic more.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of Samantha’s closest friends, designer Kresha Bajaj, posted a picture of Samantha making a wish, writing, “Happy birthday to my better half. I hope this year gives you everything you've quietly wished for, everything you deserve, and a few things you didn't even know were coming. No one deserves magic more.” {{/usCountry}}

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Kresha Bajaj called Samantha Ruth Prabhu her 'better half'.

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Another close friend, director Nandini Reddy wrote, “My most favourite click of yours…Here's to you looking so happy always. Happy birthday.” One of her oldest friends, actor-filmmaker Rahul Ravindran, posted an old picture of Samantha, writing, “Happiest birthday yet to my constant! Have a vera (next) level year @samantharuthprabhuoffl.”

Nandini Reddy shared her favourite picture of Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

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Kajal Aggarwal wished Samantha, “Happy happy birthday you gorgeous girl, inside out! May you be blessed with a life full of laughter, joy, love and the divines choicest blessings!” while Varalaxmi Sarathkumar wrote, “Happpyyyyy birthdayyyy darlinggggg ... have fabulous year .. keep killing it .. and keep inspiring with all the amazing things that u do!! You will always be mana inti bangaram (our home’s gold/treasure).”

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar calls Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'bangaram'.

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Jackky Bhagnani was all praise for Samantha, “Happy Birthday, @samantharuthprabhuoffl. There's a certain spark you bring, on and off screen, that just feels effortless and real. Always full of life in the best way. Wishing you a year that's just as bright and happy.” And Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Happy Birthday, Sam! Wishing you a year as beautiful as you are. Here's to greatest health, happy memories, and a year that brings you everything you deserve.”

Recent work

Samantha was last seen in the 2023 Telugu films Shaakuntalam and Kushi, and the 2024 Raj & DK web series for Prime Video, Citadel: Honey Bunny. She appeared in a cameo and produced the horror-comedy Subham in 2025. Samantha now has an action-comedy film titled Maa Inti Bangaaram, directed by Nandini, lined up for release in theatres on May 15. She also has the Netflix series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. Samantha married Raj Nidimoru on December 1, 2025, at the Linga Bhairavi temple inside Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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