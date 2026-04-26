Jackky Bhagnani holds his ears as Rakul Preet Singh brings up ‘situationship’ remark: ‘Gen Z banne ki zarurat nahi hain’

Actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani opened up about their relationship and bond post marriage in an interview on the YouTube channel Zingabad. However, a moment from the chat in which the two described their dynamic as a ‘situationship’ has sparked social media chatter. Rakul has once again addressed the ongoing ‘situationship’ chatter around her marriage—this time with a dose of humour. Jackky Bhagnani apologised after Rakul Preet brought up the chatter around his 'situationship' remark.

What Jackky and Rakul shared Taking to her Instagram Stories, Rakul was seen talking to Jackky, as she said, “Kitne baar bola hai isko, that we are millennials… Gen Z banne ki zarurat nahi hain! Bola tha na (I have told you so many times that we are millennials, and there is no need to be a Gen Z. Didn't I)?”

Jackky was seen standing beside her, holding his ears. He then smiles and says sorry. “Kar diya na tumne (See what has happened now)?” “Magar maine aise nahi bola tha (But I had not intended it in that way)!” he said, with a smile.

She replied, “I know, but the world needs to know! But theek hai (it is okay), considering that you guys are not stopping, we thought, let us also have a laugh about it!"

In the caption, she wrote, “Ho gaya aap log ka bhi ab… laugh about it and move on.”