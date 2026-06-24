Sardar 2 release date announced: Karthi's sequel to clash with Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali
PS Mithran's Karthi-starrer Sardar 2 gets a release date a few days after Yash's Toxic release in a clash with Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali.
PS Mithran’s Karthi-starrer Sardar 2 finally has a release date. The film, which is a sequel to the 2022 hit, will be released in theatres in September, the makers announced on Wednesday. But this also means that the film will be released only a few days after Yash’s Kannada film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, in a direct clash with Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s Telugu film Ranabaali.
Sardar 2 release date announced
Karthi posted a short video providing a glimpse of Sardar 2 and announced that the film will be released in theatres on September 10. He wrote, “#Sardar2 ARRIVES…Worldwide in theatres on September 10!” The video shows something blasting in the background as Karthi stands with a gun in his hand. The glimpse shows him in one of his dual roles in the film, the titular Agent Sardar, alias Chandra Bose. Karthi also plays a younger character named Vijay Prakash in the film.
Sardar 2 is directed by Mithran, with a script by the writing team of Rathna Kumar, Ashameera Aiyappan, and Vignesh Muniyandi, and a screenplay by Nambi. It is produced by Prince Pictures and IVY Entertainment. The film stars Karthi and Rajisha Vijayan reprising their roles from the predecessor, with SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan and Ashika Ranganath joining the cast. It is a sequel to the 2022 film Sardar, which collected ₹84.50 crore worldwide. It is Karthi’s highest-grossing movie, apart from Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan films.
Clash with Ranabaali{{/usCountry}}
Sardar 2 is directed by Mithran, with a script by the writing team of Rathna Kumar, Ashameera Aiyappan, and Vignesh Muniyandi, and a screenplay by Nambi. It is produced by Prince Pictures and IVY Entertainment. The film stars Karthi and Rajisha Vijayan reprising their roles from the predecessor, with SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan and Ashika Ranganath joining the cast. It is a sequel to the 2022 film Sardar, which collected ₹84.50 crore worldwide. It is Karthi’s highest-grossing movie, apart from Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan films.
Clash with Ranabaali{{/usCountry}}
Much like his elder brother Suriya, Karthi also boasts a fan base in the Telugu states, which means his film will be released in Telugu. Rahul Sankrithyan’s period drama Ranabaali, starring Vijay, Rashmika and Arnold Vosloo, will also be released in other South Indian languages and Hindi on September 11. Both films are releasing a few days after Geetu Mohandas’ Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth-starrer Toxic, which will be released in theatres on August 26.
Death on Sardar 2 sets{{/usCountry}}
Much like his elder brother Suriya, Karthi also boasts a fan base in the Telugu states, which means his film will be released in Telugu. Rahul Sankrithyan’s period drama Ranabaali, starring Vijay, Rashmika and Arnold Vosloo, will also be released in other South Indian languages and Hindi on September 11. Both films are releasing a few days after Geetu Mohandas’ Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth-starrer Toxic, which will be released in theatres on August 26.
Death on Sardar 2 sets{{/usCountry}}
After the first schedule of Sardar 2 began in July 2024 at Prasad Labs in Chennai, an accident halted the shoot. On the third day of the shoot, stuntman Ezhumalai fell from a 20-foot rostrum and succumbed to his injuries. Karthi visited the family to pay his respects and looked bereft. The Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) cancelled the shoot for a day out of respect for the deceased stuntman and conducted a safety awareness meeting for film artists and technicians at the Kamala Theatre in Vadapalani, Chennai.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.