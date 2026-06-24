Sardar 2 release date announced: Karthi's sequel to clash with Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali

PS Mithran’s Karthi-starrer Sardar 2 finally has a release date. The film, which is a sequel to the 2022 hit, will be released in theatres in September, the makers announced on Wednesday. But this also means that the film will be released only a few days after Yash’s Kannada film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, in a direct clash with Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s Telugu film Ranabaali.

Sardar 2 release date announced

Karthi will reprise dual roles in PS Mithran's Sardar 2.

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Karthi posted a short video providing a glimpse of Sardar 2 and announced that the film will be released in theatres on September 10. He wrote, “#Sardar2 ARRIVES…Worldwide in theatres on September 10!” The video shows something blasting in the background as Karthi stands with a gun in his hand. The glimpse shows him in one of his dual roles in the film, the titular Agent Sardar, alias Chandra Bose. Karthi also plays a younger character named Vijay Prakash in the film.

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{{^usCountry}} Sardar 2 is directed by Mithran, with a script by the writing team of Rathna Kumar, Ashameera Aiyappan, and Vignesh Muniyandi, and a screenplay by Nambi. It is produced by Prince Pictures and IVY Entertainment. The film stars Karthi and Rajisha Vijayan reprising their roles from the predecessor, with SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan and Ashika Ranganath joining the cast. It is a sequel to the 2022 film Sardar, which collected ₹84.50 crore worldwide. It is Karthi’s highest-grossing movie, apart from Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan films. Clash with Ranabaali {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sardar 2 is directed by Mithran, with a script by the writing team of Rathna Kumar, Ashameera Aiyappan, and Vignesh Muniyandi, and a screenplay by Nambi. It is produced by Prince Pictures and IVY Entertainment. The film stars Karthi and Rajisha Vijayan reprising their roles from the predecessor, with SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan and Ashika Ranganath joining the cast. It is a sequel to the 2022 film Sardar, which collected ₹84.50 crore worldwide. It is Karthi’s highest-grossing movie, apart from Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan films. Clash with Ranabaali {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Much like his elder brother Suriya, Karthi also boasts a fan base in the Telugu states, which means his film will be released in Telugu. Rahul Sankrithyan’s period drama Ranabaali, starring Vijay, Rashmika and Arnold Vosloo, will also be released in other South Indian languages and Hindi on September 11. Both films are releasing a few days after Geetu Mohandas’ Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth-starrer Toxic, which will be released in theatres on August 26. Death on Sardar 2 sets {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Much like his elder brother Suriya, Karthi also boasts a fan base in the Telugu states, which means his film will be released in Telugu. Rahul Sankrithyan’s period drama Ranabaali, starring Vijay, Rashmika and Arnold Vosloo, will also be released in other South Indian languages and Hindi on September 11. Both films are releasing a few days after Geetu Mohandas’ Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth-starrer Toxic, which will be released in theatres on August 26. Death on Sardar 2 sets {{/usCountry}}

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After the first schedule of Sardar 2 began in July 2024 at Prasad Labs in Chennai, an accident halted the shoot. On the third day of the shoot, stuntman Ezhumalai fell from a 20-foot rostrum and succumbed to his injuries. Karthi visited the family to pay his respects and looked bereft. The Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) cancelled the shoot for a day out of respect for the deceased stuntman and conducted a safety awareness meeting for film artists and technicians at the Kamala Theatre in Vadapalani, Chennai.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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