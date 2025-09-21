SJ Suryah can't stop laughing as he watches this song from his film Kushi ft. Vijay; fans say he looks ‘embarrassed’

Actor-director SJ Suryah held a press conference in Chennai on Saturday ahead of the re-release of his 2000 film Kushi. The film, starring Vijay and Jyotika in lead roles, will be re-released in theatres 25 years later. At the press meet, a video captured by a paparazzo shows Suryah laughing as a song from his film plays on-screen. SJ Suryah's Kushi starred Vijay and Jyotika in lead roles. It was released 25 years ago.

SJ Suryah can’t stop laughing at Kushi song

Suryah might have directed Kushi 25 years ago, but it looks like even he couldn’t control his laughter as the song Kattipudi Kattipudida played on-screen. A video shot by a paparazzo shows him smiling widely first before he starts laughing and covers his eyes as the person next to him laughs louder. The person sitting on the other side of him also seemingly said something about the song, making him laugh.

While the actor-director seemed to have taken it in his stride, fans thought Suryah looked ‘embarrassed’ by the song. One person re-sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “#SJSuryah's reaction while watching Kattipudi song at yesterday's press meet. He himself feels embarrassed.” Another joked, “He is feeling shy.” A fan even commented, “Pls delete kattipudu song from this movie. It's so discomfort.”

SJ Suryah on the song

Kattipudi Kattipudida is a special number picturised on Vijay and Mumtaj. Talking to the press about it, Suryah said, “A maker cannot enjoy a film like the audience would, because they are watching it freshly. This is the first time I've seen this song as an audience member in years. Yes, it is a glamorous song, but the melody composed by Deva is sweet.” He even proceeded to sing a few lines for the press, calling the lyrics ‘poetic’.

Kushi was a hit when it was released in theatres in 2000 with Vijay and Jyotika in lead roles. Suryah shot the film’s Telugu version with the same title with Pawan Kalyan and Bhumika Chawla, which was released a year later. The Tamil version will now be re-released in theatres on 25 September. Vijay will soon be seen in Jana Nayagan, which is releasing in theatres for Pongal 2026.