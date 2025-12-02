School dropout Kamal Haasan is proud he finally has a government job at 71 as his mom dreamt of: ‘Wanted to call her’

Actor Kamal Haasan recently attended the Hortus Art and Literature Festival in Kerala. He attended a session with actor Manju Warrier where they discussed cinema and politics. When asked by the anchor how he felt upon becoming a Rajya Sabha MP recently, here’s how Kamal replied. (Also Read: Kamal Haasan refuses to term Vijay as an ‘enemy’; says he's in no position to advise his ‘brother’ ahead of TN elections) Actor-Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan during the all-party meeting ahead of Parliament's winter session, in New Delhi.(PTI)

Kamal Haasan says he finally has the government job his mom dreamt of

Kamal was asked to describe the feeling when he became a Rajya Sabha MP, and he says he remembered his parents, D Srinivasan Iyengar and Rajalakshmi, in that moment. “I went, and when I signed, the first thing that came to mind was my father and mother. I was a school dropout, and my mother would always tell me that if I had at least passed the SSLC exam, I would’ve gotten a government job in the railways,” he said.

He mentioned that he achieved her dream after turning 71 years old, and he was so proud of himself, he wanted to call her to tell her about it. “But when I walked in after 70, I walked, and I signed, and they gave me my daily expenses. And suddenly, I wanted to call my mother or somebody and say, I’m in a government job. That’s how proud I feel,” added Kamal. The actor also mentioned that he is proud to serve people, just as he has always wanted.

Kamal also spoke about his political ideology at the event, stating that he refers to himself as a centrist. He claimed that his production house, Raaj Kamal Films International, also backs subjects he believes in ideologically.

Recent work

Kamal last starred in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life this year, which received a lukewarm response. He will soon star in an untitled project by the duo Anbariv and produce a film starring Rajinikanth. The latter film was initially supposed to be directed by Sundar C, but after his exit, a new director has yet to be announced.