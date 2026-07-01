Shraddha Srinath has sassy replies for men saying her outfit isn't ‘suitable’ for singing, asking her to ‘first marry’

“I would watch this movie 10 more times to cry to this song again,” wrote Shraddha, posting a video of her singing Tere Paas Main from Main Vaapas Aaunga . She smiles widely at the end of the video, happy with how she sang it.

Actor Shraddha Srinath posted a video of herself singing the soulful Tere Paas Main from Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga on her Instagram. While numerous celebrities and fans couldn’t help but be bowled over by her voice, one man focused on her outfit and another on her marital status. Shraddha had hilarious comebacks for them.

But an Instagram user commented under the post, “Hi Shraddha definitely you are good classic but, your dress not suitable for this song. Dear.” In reply, the actor hilariously wrote, “dea take your complaints to the local municipal office.”

Another man wrote, “Shraddhasrinath life is very precious dont waste of ur life. First u go to marry with some one guy and then enjoy ur future life.” She replied, “first you go marry with some one guy then I will.”

When an Instagram-user commented, “Rendition is so good but pardon me for scrolling through the comment section for your sassy replies,” she replied, “hahahahaha it’s too tempting not to.”

Celebs bowled over by her singing Others, however, were all praise for Shraddha. “Soooo beautiful,” wrote actor Simran Choudhary, using heart and emotional emojis. “So good!!” wrote director Ravikanth Perepu. Mrunal Thakur commented with red heart emojis, as did Aditi Rao Hydari and Ali Fazal.

Hansika Motwani posted heart eye emojis. Kajal Seelamsetty, a housemate from Bigg Boss Telugu 5, wrote, “And I would listen to this in your voice a hundred times (heart eye emojis) so veryyy sooothinggg and what a voice (melting emojis) Aannddd the singing omggg top notch.”

Shraddha Srinath’s career Shraddha began her career in Malayalam and Kannada cinema but has since ventured into Tamil and Telugu. Her 2016 Kannada debut, U Turn, was much-talked-about. While her Tamil debut was Mani Ratnam’s Karthi and Aditi-starrer Kaatru Veliyidai, Pushkar-Gayathri’s Vikram Vedha with R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi changed her career. In 2019, Shraddha debuted in Hindi with Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Milan Talkies with Ali and in Telugu with Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey with Nani.

In 2025, Shraddha starred in Bobby’s Daaku Maharaaj in Telugu with Balakrishna. She also starred in Pramodh Sundar’s Kaliyugam with Kishore and Praveen K’s Aaryan with Vishnu Vishal. She now has Karthik Yogi’s Bro Code lined up with Ravi Mohan in Tamil, who’s also producing it. The film also stars SJ Suryah, Arjun Ashokan, Sri Gouri Priya, Malavika Manoj and others. She also has Milind Dhaimade’s Letters to Mr Khanna with Neetu Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal in Hindi.