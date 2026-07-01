Shraddha Srinath has sassy replies for men saying her outfit isn't ‘suitable’ for singing, asking her to ‘first marry’
Actor Shraddha Srinath posted a sweet video of her singing Tere Paas Main from Main Vaapas Aaunga. But all some men could focus on were other things.
Actor Shraddha Srinath posted a video of herself singing the soulful Tere Paas Main from Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga on her Instagram. While numerous celebrities and fans couldn’t help but be bowled over by her voice, one man focused on her outfit and another on her marital status. Shraddha had hilarious comebacks for them.
Shraddha Srinath’s sassy replies
“I would watch this movie 10 more times to cry to this song again,” wrote Shraddha, posting a video of her singing Tere Paas Main from Main Vaapas Aaunga. She smiles widely at the end of the video, happy with how she sang it.
But an Instagram user commented under the post, “Hi Shraddha definitely you are good classic but, your dress not suitable for this song. Dear.” In reply, the actor hilariously wrote, “dea take your complaints to the local municipal office.”
Another man wrote, “Shraddhasrinath life is very precious dont waste of ur life. First u go to marry with some one guy and then enjoy ur future life.” She replied, “first you go marry with some one guy then I will.”
When an Instagram-user commented, “Rendition is so good but pardon me for scrolling through the comment section for your sassy replies,” she replied, “hahahahaha it’s too tempting not to.”
Celebs bowled over by her singing
Others, however, were all praise for Shraddha. “Soooo beautiful,” wrote actor Simran Choudhary, using heart and emotional emojis. “So good!!” wrote director Ravikanth Perepu. Mrunal Thakur commented with red heart emojis, as did Aditi Rao Hydari and Ali Fazal.
Hansika Motwani posted heart eye emojis. Kajal Seelamsetty, a housemate from Bigg Boss Telugu 5, wrote, “And I would listen to this in your voice a hundred times (heart eye emojis) so veryyy sooothinggg and what a voice (melting emojis) Aannddd the singing omggg top notch.”
Shraddha Srinath’s career
Shraddha began her career in Malayalam and Kannada cinema but has since ventured into Tamil and Telugu. Her 2016 Kannada debut, U Turn, was much-talked-about. While her Tamil debut was Mani Ratnam’s Karthi and Aditi-starrer Kaatru Veliyidai, Pushkar-Gayathri’s Vikram Vedha with R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi changed her career. In 2019, Shraddha debuted in Hindi with Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Milan Talkies with Ali and in Telugu with Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey with Nani.
In 2025, Shraddha starred in Bobby’s Daaku Maharaaj in Telugu with Balakrishna. She also starred in Pramodh Sundar’s Kaliyugam with Kishore and Praveen K’s Aaryan with Vishnu Vishal. She now has Karthik Yogi’s Bro Code lined up with Ravi Mohan in Tamil, who’s also producing it. The film also stars SJ Suryah, Arjun Ashokan, Sri Gouri Priya, Malavika Manoj and others. She also has Milind Dhaimade’s Letters to Mr Khanna with Neetu Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal in Hindi.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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