Singer Suchitra accuses fiance Shunmugraj of domestic abuse, financial fraud: ‘He beat me like a WWF wrestler’

Singer and former radio jockey Suchitra has made serious allegations against her fiancé, Chennai-based High Court lawyer Shunmugaraj, accusing him of domestic violence, financial fraud, and taking over her Chennai home. Singer Suchitra has accused her fiancé, lawyer Shunmugaraj, of domestic violence and financial fraud.

Suchi said Shunmugraj took all her money

In a recent Instagram video, the singer claimed she was emotionally and physically abused during their relationship and vowed to take legal action against him. Suchitra, known for her work in the South Indian music industry and the Suchi Leaks controversy, revealed that she was “almost engaged” to Shunmugaraj, whom she had known for years.

“He walked into my life like a saviour,” she said, alleging that he manipulated her emotionally, isolated her from her social circle, and took advantage of her vulnerability following the Suchi Leaks controversy.

The singer further claimed that she was thrown out of her Chennai home, prompting her to relocate to Mumbai a few months ago after securing a job. In a now-deleted social media post, she had previously hinted at being evicted, but her recent video marked the first time she publicly named Shunmugaraj and described the alleged abuse in detail.

“After the Suchi Leaks episode, I thought nothing worse could happen. But it did—I fell in love,” she said in the video. “I was beaten several times. He kicked me with his boots like a WWF wrestler. I used to sit in a corner and cry, asking him to stop.”

The Suchi Leaks controversy, which surfaced in 2016, involved the release of private and explicit content from her now-deleted X (formerly Twitter) account, affecting several Tamil celebrities. While her then-husband, comedian-actor Karthik Kumar, claimed her account had been hacked, Suchitra later accused Kumar and actor Dhanush of orchestrating the leak.

Now, she alleges that Shunmugaraj scammed her financially under the pretext of supporting her. “He took away all my money. I sound so stupid saying this, but it’s true. He used my house, my resources, and left me with nothing,” she said, adding that she would be taking him to court to recover her losses.

She also accused him of decieving about his marital status

She also accused him of deceiving her about his marital status. “Everyone said he was damaged because of his first wife. But I later found out he was never divorced. His first wife even came to me, begging to take him back,” she stated.

The singer has since disabled comments on her social media posts, stating she wished to avoid personal attacks. “I really loved him. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have given him a single rupee. But now, I’m going to court. I will chase him till he pays back every single paisa,” she declared.

In a separate post, Suchitra shared an image of Shunmugaraj along with what she claims is proof of him using her residential address on his Aadhaar card without her consent.

Neither Shunmugaraj nor his legal representatives have responded to the allegations yet.