Suriya cries as he pays last respects to AVM Saravanan, Rajinikanth recollects producer standing by him in tough times

Producer AVM Saravanan died a day after his 86th birthday in the early hours of December 4. Social media is filled with tributes for the legend after news of his death broke. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited AVM Studios to pay his last respects, as did celebrities like Rajinikanth and Suriya. (Also Read: Legendary producer AVM Saravanan of AVM Productions dies a day after 86th birthday; TN CM MK Stalin pays respects) Rajinikanth and Suriya went to AVM Studios on Thursday to pay their respects to AVM Saravanan.

Suriya, Rajinikanth pay last respects to M Saravanan

Pictures and videos of Suriya visiting AVM Studios in Chennai with his father, veteran actor Sivakumar, have surfaced on social media. The pictures show both Sivakumar and Suriya looking bereaved at the producer’s death. One picture also shows Suriya crying as he folds his hands near Saravanan’s body.

A video also shows Rajinikanth looking sombre as he pays his respects to Saravanan. After folding hands in front of the producer’s body as a mark of respect, he condoled the family. Talking to the press, the star recollected, “He was a wonderful person. I acted in 9 films under the AVM banner, and all of them were hits. He had immense faith in me and stood by me in my difficult times.”

Numerous actors, directors, and producers, including Vishal, Easwari Rai, Kanchana, Mohan Raja, Parthiban, and others, have visited the studio to pay their respects.

About AVM Saravanan

AVM Studios and Productions was founded by AV Meiyappan in 1945, making it one of India’s oldest film studios. After his death, Saravanan, along with his brother M Balasubramanian, took over. The brothers bet on Rajinikanth in 1980 and cast him alongside Rati Agnihotri in Murattu Kaalai, his first film for the banner. The film played a pivotal role in establishing Rajinikanth as a superstar.

Kamal Haasan also began his career with the studios as a child actor in the 1960 film Kalathur Kannamma. The film won him the President’s Gold medal (National Award for Best Child Actor). Events and movie announcements in Kollywood have been postponed as a mark of respect.