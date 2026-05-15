Suriya shares update on Karuppu release after financial issues are resolved, thanks fans for patience

On Friday, Suriya took to social media to share an update about the film’s release and give out a special shout-out to all his fans. Sharing a series of posters announcing that Karuppu will finally hit theatres today, Suriya thanked fans for standing by the team despite the film’s rocky start and last-minute release hurdles.

Fans of Suriya were left disappointed after the May 14 screenings of filmmaker-actor RJ Balaji ’s Karuppu, co-starring Trisha Krishnan , were cancelled amid financial troubles faced by producer SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures. Putting fans at ease, Suriya thanked everyone for their patience and confirmed that Karuppu will finally be releasing in theatres from today (May 15).

Dream Warrior Pictures also shared a note on social media addressing the last-minute hiccups, saying the team owed audiences both an apology for the inconvenience and heartfelt gratitude for their patience and support.

The note read, “There are some journeys that test not just time, but the heart itself. To every person who waited for Karuppu who kept asking about the film, who never topped believing in us even through the silence and delays — we owe you an apology, and more importantly, our deepest gratitude. We know this wait was painful. We know many of you held onto this film with so much love and expectation. Every delay weighed heavily on us too. But through every setback, it was your support, your messages, your faith, and your endless love that kept this dream alive.”

“Today, with full hearts and tears of gratitude, we finally say: #Karuppu is releasing worldwide! This film carries our blood, sweat, sleepless nights, struggles, and emotions. It is not just our story anymore — it belongs to every one of you who stood beside us through this journey. Thank you for waiting. Thank you for believing. See you in theatres,” the note added.

Karuppu release delay All shows of Karuppu were cancelled on May 14. Balaji posted a video on Instagram on Thursday afternoon, addressing the delay. In the video, he said, “Hello everyone, I am here to give an update. I hope this is the last one. I’m really sorry to all the fans. It shouldn’t have happened. I know people travelled to watch this film in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and other places. I’m really sorry for that.”

He added, “I am really hopeful the issues will be resolved by 6 PM this evening. I am manifesting for Karuppu to be released on May 14 and for it to become a blockbuster. I am very hopeful. A lot of people have let go of so many things. Suriya sir has given so much. So, sorry for the delay. Sorry for making you go through all this stress. But it’ll all be worth it when the film releases this evening.” However, the film was not released on Thursday. The film also faced a piracy threat after the film was mistakenly screened in Mumbai, Pune and Varanasi.

Karuppu also stars Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Supreeth Reddy and Yogi Babu, alongside Suriya and Trisha. This is the fourth film for the lead actors together, after Mounam Pesiyadhe (2002), Aayutha Ezhuthu (2004) and Aaru (2005).