Suriya 'humbly' accepts The Academy’s invitation to join Oscars committee; Kamal Haasan says, 'be proud brother'

Actor Suriya, who was extended an invitation to join the Oscars committee by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on Tuesday, took to Twitter on Wednesday to 'humbly' accept the offer. Suriya has become the first south Indian actor to be invited to the Oscars committee, following the international recognition of his recent films Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim. Also Read| Suriya becomes first Tamil actor to join Oscars committee

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released its list of 397 artists invited to the Academy’s Class of 2022 on Twitter Tuesday, which included Suriyas's name. The invitation comes for Suriya after a scene from Suriya's Tamil legal drama Jai Bhim (2021) was shared on the Oscars' Youtube channel under the section, ‘Scene at the Academy.’ Quoting the tweet, Suriya thanked The Academy for the invitation and said he will strive to make all proud.

He wrote, "Thank you @TheAcademy for the invitation, which I humbly accept. My heartfelt thanks to all those who wished me, will always strive to make you all proud!.”

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan took to Twitter to congratulate Suriya on the rare recognition, and told him to be proud of his achievements. He wrote, “Glad my brother @Suriya_offl treads the ground of stars. In spite of gravity, which makes wings weak. We created angels and stars. Hence be proud brother to join the crowd of excellence. ”

Suriya was recently seen playing an important role in Kamal’s latest release, Vikram. He played a character called Rolex, after which Kamal even gifted the actor his Rolex watch worth ₹47 lakh to thank him for the 10-minute guest appearance.

Suriya will soon be making his entry into Bollywood as a producer as his company 2D Entertainment will be producing the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, with Akshay Kumar in the lead opposite Bhumi Pednekar. It was recently revealed that the actor also has a cameo in the Hindi version, which remains untitled.

