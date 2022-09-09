Suriya’s next pan-India 3D film to star Disha Patani and release in 10 languages, motion poster released. Watch

The motion poster for the much-awaited 42nd film of Suriya was launched on Friday amid much fanfare. The project, currently dubbed Suriya 42, will be directed by Siva and looks like a period fantasy drama that will be shot in 3D. As per the makers, the ambitious film will be released in 10 languages. The motion poster hints at Suriya playing a warrior and this will be his maiden period-based film. Also read: Suriya says filmmaker Shankar has been making pan-India films for 30 years

Sharing the motion poster, Suriya wrote: “We seek all your good wishes as we begin our adventure (sic).” In the motion poster, an eagle flies over what appears to be a battlefield and we get a glimpse of the epic war. At the end of motion poster, we see a silhouette of Suriya standing in the look of a warrior.

Suriya and director Siva have joined hands for the first time in this project, which will go on the floors very soon. Disha Patani has been signed as the female lead of the film. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon.

Many fans of the actor praised the film's tone and Disha's acting. One wrote, “ This looks grand. It shows Suriya's stature is rising.” Another fan tweeted, “It's high time Suriya goes pan-India and this film will do it.” Another tweet from a fan read, “Casting Disha Patani from Bollywood shows this film has pan-India intentions. Good Suriya!”

Suriya was recently seen playing an important cameo in Kamal Haasan’s latest release, Vikram. He played a character called Rolex, introduced as the series' antagonist in an epilogue. He is set to reprise the role in Vikram 2.

Suriya is also making his entry into Bollywood as a producer as his company 2D Entertainment will be producing the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, with Akshay Kumar in the lead opposite Bhumi Pednekar. It was recently revealed that the actor also has a cameo in the Hindi version, which remains untitled.

It was for his performance in Soorarai Pottru that Suriya won the National award, which was announced recently. The film was based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath – founder of the budget airline Air Deccan. Suriya also awaits the release of his upcoming Tamil films – Vaadivasal and a project with filmmaker Bala.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail