Tamil actor Bindu Ghosh dies at 76 in Chennai after battling illnesses, financial crunch

Veteran Tamil actor Bindu Ghosh died on Sunday at a Chennai hospital. Her family members confirmed to India Today that her funeral will take place on Monday. She was 76. She was known for her comic roles in many films. Bindu Ghosh is known for her comedy roles.

What happened to Bindu

Bindu, as per multiple reports, was undergoing treatment at the hospital. For the past few years, she had been struggling with health issues. As per HT Tamil, Bindu's sons have confirmed her death. Many celebrities from the film industry expressed their condolences following her death.

When Bindu spoke about her health, family

Reportedly, Bindu had been suffering from various health problems due to old age. She was also struggling with financial support for medical and food expenses. She had undergone a heart surgery. Bindu had said in an interview that her elder son left her as he could not take care of her. Bindu had said that even though her younger son took care of her, he didn't have enough money.

As per the report, in her recent interviews, she spoke about her deteriorating health and financial constraints. Actor Bala had given her ₹80,000 for medical expenses. He had also assured that he would take care of all her expenditure. Actors Richard and Ramalingam had also extended financial help.

About Bindu's career, roles

Bindu is known for her comedy roles. She has appeared in several films alongside Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Prabhu, Vijayakanth, Goundamani, Senthil, and many others. Bindu made her debut with Kalathur Kannamma, which was also Kamal Haasan's first film.

Her well-known films include Kozhi Koovuthu, Komberi Mookan, Mangamma Sabatham, Soorakottai Singakutti, Osai, and Dowry Kalyanam. Fans also saw her in Uruvangal Maaralam, Thoongathey Thambi Thoongathey, Needhiyin Nizhal, and Navagraha Nayagi, among many others.