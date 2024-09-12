Tamil actor Jiiva, wife Supriya meet with car accident; actor scolds passer-by for unhelpful comment: Watch

Tamil actor Jiiva and his wife Supriya met with an accident on Wednesday evening. The couple was returning from Salem and heading towards Chennai when the accident occurred at Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu. They are safe and escaped with no major injuries, reports DT Next. (Also Read: Jiiva says sexual abuses happens ‘only in Kerala’, not Tamil film industry; Chinmayi Sripada calls him out) Jiiva and his wife Supriya met with an accident while returning to Chennai on Wednesday.

Jiiva meets with an accident

Industry tracker Manobala confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter), sharing pictures and videos of the accident. He wrote, “Actor #Jeeva met with a car accident at #Kallakurichi. Fortunately, despite severe damage to the car, both Jiva and his wife escaped without any injury.”

In the pictures, the bonnet of his blue car can be seen severly damaged in the accident. In the video shared online, Jiiva can also be seen trying to call for help and losing his cool at a passer-by who seemingly made an unhelpful comment.

The publication reports that the accident occurred around 3 pm on Wednesday on a highway near Kanimayoor village. Jiiva’s car reportedly hit a meridian when he tried to avoid crashing into a two-wheeler crossing the road. The couple was transported to Chennai in another vehicle. Jiiva confirmed that he and his wife had no significant injuries and that they are ‘doing fine’.

Jiiva in the news

Jiiva was recently in the news for his comments on the Justice K Hema Committee report. At an event, the actor was asked about the report, and he said, “We had Me too part one, now part two has come. Now people are openly naming them (abusers). It’s wrong. We should have a healthy atmosphere in cinema.”

When the reporter prodded further, he lost his cool and said, “Your job is to gather news. Our job is to maintain a good atmosphere. As actor we bring smiles to people’s faces. Let’s maintain a good atmosphere here.” He also reportedly said that “such issues don’t happen in the Tamil industry; they only happen in Kerala.”

Upcoming work

Jiiva will soon be seen in a film titled Black, with Priya Bhavani Shankar as his co-star. The actor, who last played ex-AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Yatra 2, will also soon star in Methavi and Kannappa.