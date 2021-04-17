Tamil actor Vivekh dies at 59, AR Rahman says 'your legacy will stay with us'

Popular Tamil actor Vivekh died early Saturday morning, hours after he was hospitalised after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 59.

On Friday morning, an unconscious Vivekh was brought to the SIMS hospital in Chennai. He suffered a cardiac arrest due to 100% blockage in a heart vessel. He was revived and underwent an emergency coronary angiogram followed by angioplasty. He was then put on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support - to circulate blood through an artificial lung back into the bloodstream.

Dr Raju Sivasamy, vice president of SIMS hospital, said that Vivekh’s ill-health was not related to the Covid-19 vaccine shot he took on Thursday. “It took nearly an hour for the doctors to remove the block. He was then put on an ECMO. His is an acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock and not related to the vaccine,” Dr Sivasamy told reporters and added that test and CT reports showed that the actor did not have COVID-19.

Vivekh, a Padma Shri recipient, acted with top Tamil heroes, including Rajinikanth, Vijay and Ajith Kumar. He also appeared as the lead actor in a couple of films and was involved in social causes, including afforestation.

Tributes poured in from the film industry. Composer AR Rahman mourned Vivekh's loss and wrote on Twitter, "@Actor_Vivek can’t believe you’ve left us ..May you rest in peace ..you’ve entertained us for decades ..your legacy will stay with us."

Actor Prakash Raj paid tribute to his 'dear friend' and wrote, "Ahhh.. #vivek ...gone too soon dear friend ..thank you for planting thoughts n trees ...thank you for entertaining and empowering us with your wit and humour..will miss you...RIP."

"Shocked and saddened by the passing away of veteran actor #Vivek sir! My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones! May his soul rest in peace," actor Rakul Preet Singh wrote.

(With inputs from PTI)

