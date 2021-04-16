Tamil actor Vivek critical after suffering cardiac arrest, hospitalised in Chennai

Well-known Tamil actor-comedian Vivek on Friday was rushed to SIMS hospital in Chennai in an unconscious state after he suffered a cardiac arrest. As per a medical bulletin, he’s currently in a critical state and on life support.

On Thursday, Vivek got his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. In a statement, the hospital clarified that the cardiac arrest may not be due to the vaccination.

“Actor Vivek was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state by 11 am today to the emergency by the family members. He was resuscitated by the specialists in the emergency room. Later, he underwent Emergency Coronary Angiogram followed by angioplasty. He is currently in critical condition on the ECMO in the intensive care unit,” read the bulletin.

The bulletin added, “This is an acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock. This is a separate cardiac event. It may not be due to Covid vaccination.”

Vivek is a popular comedian who has starred in over 200 films over the last three decades. On Thursday, after taking the Covid 19 vaccine, Vivek spoke to the reporters and urged everybody who is eligible for the vaccine to take the dose.

“The public safety measures to keep ourselves safe (from coronavirus) is wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining adequate physical distancing. The medical way to protect ourselves is this vaccine. You might be taking Siddha medicines, Ayurvedic medicines, Vitamin C, Zinc tablets etc. This is all fine. But these are added measures. The vaccine is the only thing that can save your life. If you ask me if people who are vaccinated don’t get COVID-19, it is not like that. Even if COVID-19 hits you, there won’t be death,” he was quoted in a report by The News Minute.

He was last seen on screen in the Tamil film Dharala Prabhu, a remake of Vicky Donor. He played the role of a doctor, originally essayed by Annu Kapoor.

