Tamil series 'Snakes & Ladders' to stream from October 18

New Delhi, Tamil thriller series "Snakes & Ladders" is set to stream on Prime Video from October 18, the streamer announced on Monday.

The upcoming thriller series is directed by Ashok Veerappan, Bharath Muralidharan and Kamala Alchemis and created by Kamala Alchemis and Dhivakar Kamal. It is produced by Kalyan Subramanian under the banner A Stone Bench Production.

Prime Video shared a post on Instagram featuring the poster of the show. The caption of the post read, "Roll the dice and accept your fate #SnakesandLaddersOnPrime, New Series, ."

"Snakes & Ladders" stars Naveen Chandra, Nandha, Manoj Bharathiraja, Muthukumar, Srinda, Sreejith Ravi, Samrith, Surya Ragaveshwar, Suryakumar, Tarun, and Sasha Bharen and will be avaialble in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

The series is set in the mid-2000s and follows the adventures of four school friends, Gilly, Irai, Sandy, and Bala, who find themselves inadvertently entangled in a conundrum.

As they navigate various challenging situations and personal struggles, leaving inevitable trails and making questionable choices along the way, their journey ultimately leads them on an unexpected path of self-discovery

"Our passion for regional storytelling, particularly in Tamil content space, has been pivotal to our growth, as demonstrated by the stupendous success of Suzhal – The Vortex, Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie, and Inspector Rishi in the recent past. These culturally rooted stories have helped us build a rich and compelling repertoire that resonates with audiences in India and beyond. With our latest series, Snakes & Ladders, we are excited to further push the envelope and enrich our content flywheel," said Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, India.

Curator of the series, Karthik Subbaraj added, "It has been an absolute pleasure to work on 'Snakes and Ladders', and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Prime Video on this project. Bringing the story of these four friends to life has been an incredibly exhilarating experience. Each character in the series is unique, with their own distinct personality and complex relationships that reflect the ups and downs of teenage life."

