Teaser and title logo of Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona unveiled at Burj Khalifa, see pic
- Sudeep was in awe as the teaser and logo of his upcoming film, Vikrant Rona, was unveiled at the Burj Khalifa on Sunday.
The teaser and title logo of actor Sudeep’s upcoming Kannada action-thriller, Vikrant Rona, was unveiled on Sunday at the Burj Khalifa. The event was organised to celebrate Sudeep completing 25 years as an actor.
Directed by Anup Bhandari, the film was earlier titled Phantom, and was recently renamed Vikrant Rona. Tipped to be an action-thriller, Sudeep plays a character called Vikrant Rona in the movie.
Sudeep took to twitter and wrote: “Thanks @BurjKhalifa for personally sending me this video. Thanks Dubai for hosting us so well. Much luv. Will be posting a HD video of the same with a greater sound quality n a grander view, tomorrow. Thanking all u frnzz once again for the unconditional luv, thru & thru.”
Several celebrities wished Sudeep on successfully completing 25 years in the industry. Mohanlal, Upendra, and Shivrajkumar, among others, sent messages.
Actor Upendra shared a video on Twitter and wrote, “Congratulations @KicchaSudeep for successful completion of 25 years in the film industry. Best wishes.” Shivrajkumar took to Twitter and wrote, “Congratulations @KicchaSudeep for Completing 25 years in the industry. Keep rocking.” Actor Ganesh congratulated Sudeep for “completing 25 glorious years”. He shared via Twitter, “Keep entertaining…lots of love. All the best to your future projects.”
Vikrant Rona was the first mainstream Kannada film to resume shooting from July last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In a recent report by Cinema Express, producer Manjunath Gowda opened up on going back to sets amid the pandemic.
“The decision was taken by the production house in consultation with the actor and director after the government granted us permission to start film shoots. A limited crew, including me, Sudeep, director Anup Bhandari, and a few others, will be in institutional quarantine for seven days, before we start the shoot,” producer Manjunath Gowda was quoted in the report.
