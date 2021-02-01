IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Teaser and title logo of Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona unveiled at Burj Khalifa, see pic
Sudeep's face displayed at the Burj Khalifa.
Sudeep's face displayed at the Burj Khalifa.
tamil cinema

Teaser and title logo of Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona unveiled at Burj Khalifa, see pic

  • Sudeep was in awe as the teaser and logo of his upcoming film, Vikrant Rona, was unveiled at the Burj Khalifa on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:24 PM IST

The teaser and title logo of actor Sudeep’s upcoming Kannada action-thriller, Vikrant Rona, was unveiled on Sunday at the Burj Khalifa. The event was organised to celebrate Sudeep completing 25 years as an actor.

Directed by Anup Bhandari, the film was earlier titled Phantom, and was recently renamed Vikrant Rona. Tipped to be an action-thriller, Sudeep plays a character called Vikrant Rona in the movie.

Sudeep took to twitter and wrote: “Thanks @BurjKhalifa for personally sending me this video. Thanks Dubai for hosting us so well. Much luv. Will be posting a HD video of the same with a greater sound quality n a grander view, tomorrow. Thanking all u frnzz once again for the unconditional luv, thru & thru.”


Several celebrities wished Sudeep on successfully completing 25 years in the industry. Mohanlal, Upendra, and Shivrajkumar, among others, sent messages.

Actor Upendra shared a video on Twitter and wrote, “Congratulations @KicchaSudeep for successful completion of 25 years in the film industry. Best wishes.” Shivrajkumar took to Twitter and wrote, “Congratulations @KicchaSudeep for Completing 25 years in the industry. Keep rocking.” Actor Ganesh congratulated Sudeep for “completing 25 glorious years”. He shared via Twitter, “Keep entertaining…lots of love. All the best to your future projects.”

Vikrant Rona was the first mainstream Kannada film to resume shooting from July last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a recent report by Cinema Express, producer Manjunath Gowda opened up on going back to sets amid the pandemic.

“The decision was taken by the production house in consultation with the actor and director after the government granted us permission to start film shoots. A limited crew, including me, Sudeep, director Anup Bhandari, and a few others, will be in institutional quarantine for seven days, before we start the shoot,” producer Manjunath Gowda was quoted in the report.


Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kiccha sudeep sudeep kiccha kichcha sudeep

Related Stories

Sudeep is getting fit for his upcoming film Phantom.
Sudeep is getting fit for his upcoming film Phantom.
entertainment

Kichcha Sudeep’s Phantom to be the first Kannada film to resume shooting amid coronavirus pandemic

By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 13, 2020 08:47 PM IST
Phantom producer Manjunath Gowda has said they will have a doctor and two nurses on the sets and are also working out on how they can have only the required staff on the floor on a particular day.
READ FULL STORY
Kichcha Sudeep was last seen in Dabangg 3.
Kichcha Sudeep was last seen in Dabangg 3.
entertainment

Kichcha Sudeep to sport six-pack abs for upcoming Kannada film Phantom, reveals director

By Karthik Kumar | Hindustan Times, Chennai
UPDATED ON MAY 16, 2020 03:38 PM IST
According to director Anup Bhandari, Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep might sport six-pack abs for his directorial, Phantom.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Master stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles.
Master stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles.
tamil cinema

Master to have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime on January 29

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:50 PM IST
In Master, Vijay plays an alcoholic college professor called John Durairaj. Vijay Sethupathi, who plays the antagonist, essays a character called Bhavani.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Don will be a comedy based in a campus.
Don will be a comedy based in a campus.
tamil cinema

Sivakarthikeyan’s new film titled Don, makers tease with announcement video

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:13 PM IST
Sivakarthikeyan's Don will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions in association with Sivakarthikeyan Productions. Anirudh Ravichander has been finalised to compose the music.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A glimpse of Ayalaan's wrap up celebration.
A glimpse of Ayalaan's wrap up celebration.
tamil cinema

Shoot of Sivakarthikeyan’s sci-film Ayalaan wrapped up, see pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:43 PM IST
Shoot of Sivakarthikeyan’s much delayed sci-film Ayalaan is now complete. The team celebrated the shoot wrap up with a cake-cutting ceremony.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in Master. The last hour of this film delivers the kind of larger-than-life moment you rarely get in Hindi movies any more. A reminder that it takes art, effort and commitment to add masala to the mix (Image courtesy: Seven Screen Studios)
Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in Master. The last hour of this film delivers the kind of larger-than-life moment you rarely get in Hindi movies any more. A reminder that it takes art, effort and commitment to add masala to the mix (Image courtesy: Seven Screen Studios)
tamil cinema

How to Master the masala movie recipe: Anupama Chopra

By Anupama Chopra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:34 PM IST
Visual drama, the money shot, a happy suspension of disbelief— it’s time to bring back some of cinema’s giddiest pleasures
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajinikanth had to be hospitalized over the issue of fluctuating blood pressure.
Rajinikanth had to be hospitalized over the issue of fluctuating blood pressure.
tamil cinema

Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe shoot delayed, Siva begins work on next with Suriya

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:45 PM IST
After Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe's shoot was postponed owing the actor's ill health, director Siva has decided to get on with his next project, which will be with Suriya.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Suriya-Priyanka Mohan starrer will be directed by Pandiraj.
The Suriya-Priyanka Mohan starrer will be directed by Pandiraj.
tamil cinema

Priyanka Mohan likely to be paired with Suriya for Pandiraj’s film

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:52 PM IST
Priyanka Mohan may be Suriya's co-star in Pandiraj's next film. Work on the film will begin in February this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamal Haasan with daughters Shruti and Akshara.
Kamal Haasan with daughters Shruti and Akshara.
tamil cinema

Kamal Haasan's daughters Shruti, Akshara give update after his leg surgery

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:33 PM IST
  • Kamal Haasan's leg surgery on Tuesday morning was successful, a statement shared by his daughters Shruti and Akshara revealed. He will be discharged from the hospital in a few days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The team of Indru Netru Naalai 2 during a puja.
The team of Indru Netru Naalai 2 during a puja.
tamil cinema

Tamil sci-fi film Indru Netru Naalai 2 launched with a puja ceremony, see pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:21 PM IST
The sequel of Indru Netru Naalai 2 will mark the reunion of the lead actors Vishnu Vishal and Karunakaran from the first part and it will be directed by Karthik Ponraj SP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prakash Raj is the latest addition to the cast of Ponniyin Selvan.
Prakash Raj is the latest addition to the cast of Ponniyin Selvan.
tamil cinema

Prakash Raj joins the cast of Mani Ratnam’s period drama Ponniyin Selvan

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:11 PM IST
  • Prakash Raj is the latest addition to the cast of Mani Ratnam's ambitious period drama Ponniyin Selvan. The two first worked together in Iruvar in 1997.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Master stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.
Master stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.
tamil cinema

Vijay starrer Master grosses over 50 crore on first day

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:20 PM IST
In spite of Covid-19 restrictions, Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master has made over 50 crore in worldwide collections on day 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Master stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi.
Master stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi.
tamil cinema

Master sets the box-office on fire, grosses 25.4 crore in TN on release day

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Actor Vijay's new film Master got a massive opening, grossing 25.4 crore in Tamil Nadu on its opening day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Master movie review: Vijay stars in the year's first masala action film.
Master movie review: Vijay stars in the year's first masala action film.
tamil cinema

Master movie review: Vijay delivers a largely entertaining star vehicle

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:16 PM IST
  • Master movie review: With both Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in top form, Lokesh Kanagaraj's film makes for a perfect festival release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijay in a still from Master.
Vijay in a still from Master.
tamil cinema

Scenes from Master leaked ahead of release, team takes swift action

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 10:29 AM IST
A source from the team of Master confirmed that the source of the leak has been identified and action will be taken against the person.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dhanush in a still from Jagame Thanthiram.
Dhanush in a still from Jagame Thanthiram.
tamil cinema

Dhanush’s Jagame Thanthiram gearing up for February release in cinemas: report

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 03:43 PM IST
Dhanush’s Jagame Thanthiram will most likely hit the screens on February 12.
READ FULL STORY
Close
KS Ravikumar
KS Ravikumar
tamil cinema

KS Ravikumar to play a crucial role in Andhadhun Tamil remake

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 03:33 PM IST
The makers of Andhadhun Tamil remake made the announcement via a poster which welcomed Ravikumar on board.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP