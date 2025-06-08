Thug Life worldwide box office collection day 3: Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam film collects over 60 crore

Thug Life worldwide box office collection day 3: Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan’s first film in 38 years, Thug Life, is not performing as expected. After lukewarm reviews and a sudden dip in collections on Friday, the film steadied itself on Saturday. As per Sacnilk, it has collected ₹62.50 crore worldwide in three days. (Also Read: Thug Life box office collection day 3: Kamal Haasan film hold steady, collects ₹28 crore) Thug Life worldwide box office collection day 3: Kamal Haasan plays Shaktivel in the film.

Thug Life worldwide box office

The trade website reports that Thug Life collected ₹30.40 crore net and ₹35.40 crore gross in India in three days. It made ₹26.70 crore overseas, taking its total collection to ₹62.50 crore. The film opened to ₹15.5 crore in India and dipped on Saturday with a ₹7.15 crore collection. It showed slight improvement on Saturday and made ₹7.75 crore. The film is sustaining mostly on its Tamil version’s collections, with the Hindi and Telugu versions of the film making less than ₹1 crore per day.

Could Karnataka ban be affecting numbers?

Karnataka has been a good market for both Mani and Kamal’s films after Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh-Telangana. Despite criticism, Shankar’s Kamal-starrer Indian 2 collected ₹8.55 crore out of its ₹81.9 crore in Karnataka. Ponniyin Selvan I and II collected ₹28.12 crore and ₹22.55 crore each out of ₹313.36 crore and ₹214.63 crore, respectively. Thug Life has been banned in the state following a language row in which Kamal refused to apologise. The film seems to be faring well overseas, too, and it remains to be seen how it does on Sunday.

About Thug Life

Thug Life stars Kamal, Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Abhirami, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal and Rohit Saraf. It is Mani and Kamal’s first reunion after their 1987 hit Nayakan, which is considered a cult classic. The film tells the story of a feared mafia kingpin who seeks revenge after betrayal.