Search Search
Sunday, Jun 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Thug Life worldwide box office collection day 3: Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam film collects over 60 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Jun 08, 2025 06:08 PM IST

Thug Life worldwide box office collection day 3: Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan's first film in 38 years managed to hold steady on Saturday. 

Thug Life worldwide box office collection day 3: Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan’s first film in 38 years, Thug Life, is not performing as expected. After lukewarm reviews and a sudden dip in collections on Friday, the film steadied itself on Saturday. As per Sacnilk, it has collected 62.50 crore worldwide in three days. (Also Read: Thug Life box office collection day 3: Kamal Haasan film hold steady, collects 28 crore)

Thug Life worldwide box office collection day 3: Kamal Haasan plays Shaktivel in the film.
Thug Life worldwide box office collection day 3: Kamal Haasan plays Shaktivel in the film.

Thug Life worldwide box office 

The trade website reports that Thug Life collected 30.40 crore net and 35.40 crore gross in India in three days. It made 26.70 crore overseas, taking its total collection to 62.50 crore. The film opened to 15.5 crore in India and dipped on Saturday with a 7.15 crore collection. It showed slight improvement on Saturday and made 7.75 crore. The film is sustaining mostly on its Tamil version’s collections, with the Hindi and Telugu versions of the film making less than 1 crore per day. 

Could Karnataka ban be affecting numbers?

Karnataka has been a good market for both Mani and Kamal’s films after Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh-Telangana. Despite criticism, Shankar’s Kamal-starrer Indian 2 collected 8.55 crore out of its 81.9 crore in Karnataka. Ponniyin Selvan I and II collected 28.12 crore and 22.55 crore each out of 313.36 crore and 214.63 crore, respectively. Thug Life has been banned in the state following a language row in which Kamal refused to apologise. The film seems to be faring well overseas, too, and it remains to be seen how it does on Sunday.

About Thug Life

Thug Life stars Kamal, Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Abhirami, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal and Rohit Saraf. It is Mani and Kamal’s first reunion after their 1987 hit Nayakan, which is considered a cult classic. The film tells the story of a feared mafia kingpin who seeks revenge after betrayal. 

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Thug Life worldwide box office collection day 3: Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam film collects over 60 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 08, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On