Nayanthara and Trisha stun internet with cruise pics together, fans say, ‘thought it was AI-generated’

Much to the internet’s delight, Nayanthara and Trisha looked effortlessly stylish in all-black outfits paired with cool shades, radiating elegance and joy. The duo appeared to be having a great time, enjoying each other’s company and creating moments that fans never expected to see.

Actors Nayanthara and Trisha left fans pleasantly surprised on Monday after they dropped stunning pictures of themselves enjoying a cruise together. They shared beautiful photos capturing candid moments of laughter as they soaked in the sea breeze, with a breathtaking sunset forming the backdrop.

Fans can't keep calm Unsurprisingly, fans couldn’t keep calm and flooded the comment sections with excitement. One fan wrote, “Thought it was AI and confirmed after checking Nayan’s account.” Another commented, “Finally, Trisha Illana Nayanthara got REAL .” A third fan added, “Trisha illana Nayanthara .” Others echoed similar sentiments, saying, “OMG. wholesome pics . One second I thought it was AI generated,” and “Awwwww… why am I so happy to see this!” One particularly popular comment read, “Trisha Ilana Nayanthara (wrong emoji) Trisha vum Nayanthara vum (right emoji) Unexpected collab .”

The fan reactions also brought back memories of the 2015 hit film Trisha Illana Nayanthara, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The romantic comedy starring GV Prakash Kumar, Anandhi and Manisha Yadav follows the life of a young man and his complicated relationships with women, blending humour with modern relationship dynamics. Over the years, it has gained cult status, making the real-life reunion of Trisha and Nayanthara even more special for fans.

Nayanthara and Trisha's latest projects On the professional front, Nayanthara was last seen in Test (2025), a Tamil sports psychological thriller co-starring R. Madhavan and Siddharth, which premiered on Netflix and drew attention for its intense, character-driven narrative.

She has several major projects lined up, including Dear Students, Mookuthi Amman 2 and the Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

Meanwhile, Trisha was recently seen in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life (2025), starring Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR. Prior to that, she impressed audiences with performances in Vidaamuyarchi and The Good Bad Ugly, and made her OTT debut with the Telugu web series Brinda. She will next be seen in Ram Charan's Peddi, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor.