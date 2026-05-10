Trisha Krishnan can't stop smiling as she attends Vijay's swearing-in ceremony as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Tamil actor Trisha Krishnan seemed on cloud nine when the media spotted her leaving her home on Sunday. The Kollywood star is attending the swearing-in ceremony of her rumoured partner, Tamil superstar and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay. She said a few brief words to the media before leaving. (Also Read: Tamil Nadu Congress posts Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan-themed video to celebrate Vijay's run-up to becoming Chief Minister)

Trisha Krishnan happy for Vijay

Trisha Krishnan wore blue to Vijay's CM swearing in ceremony.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Trisha looked stunning in a teal and gold saree paired with a cream blouse as she headed to Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai for Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony. When a media personnel remarked that it was a ‘big day for Tamil Nadu’, she replied, “Yes. Thank you, thank you. Looking forward,” with a wide smile. Trisha’s mother, Uma Krishnan, also accompanied her. They did not answer further questions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} After getting inside the car, Trisha was spotted scrolling through her phone. One video shows the actor continuing to smile even after she got in the car. Police personnel seemed deployed near her home for her safety, if the video is anything to go by. Once there, the actor was spotted greeting other guests and waving to those seated far away. Vijay’s mother, Shoba, was also spotted looking on as the actor greeted everyone present. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After getting inside the car, Trisha was spotted scrolling through her phone. One video shows the actor continuing to smile even after she got in the car. Police personnel seemed deployed near her home for her safety, if the video is anything to go by. Once there, the actor was spotted greeting other guests and waving to those seated far away. Vijay’s mother, Shoba, was also spotted looking on as the actor greeted everyone present. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Trisha Krishnan’s rumoured relationship {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trisha Krishnan’s rumoured relationship {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In February this year, news broke that Vijay’s wife of close to three decades, Sangeeta Sornalingam, had filed for divorce, citing infidelity and alleging an affair with an unnamed actress. Days after that, in March, Vijay and Trisha wore matching cream and gold outfits as they attended a wedding reception in Chennai. This seemed to confirm speculation that they were dating. For months, fans believed the same wherever Trisha would post Vijay’s picture or when they attended Keerthy Suresh’s wedding together.

While neither actor has confirmed their relationship publicly, it seemed enough for those from the film industry to criticise them. Filmmaker R Parthiban and actor-director Samuthirakani were vocal about their belief that this would hurt Vijay’s political chances. Amid rumours that Trisha was quitting films, she wrote, “Apparently I've quit films, married a rich business man and I'm raising quadruplets who turned two yesterday! Anything else I should add or did we cover today's fiction quota?”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Vijay’s TVK party swept the Tamil Nadu elections, held in April and announced earlier in May. But they struggled to prove a majority to form the government. After forming alliances with Congress and other parties post-elections, Vijay is finally being sworn into office.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON