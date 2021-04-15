Udhayanidhi Stalin points out historical inaccuracy in Dhanush's Karnan, makers promise to rectify

Actor Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is also DMK youth wing secretary, has pointed out a historical inaccuracy in Dhanush-starrer Karnan. The Tamil film, which released last week in cinemas, has been lauded for its representation of caste. The makers of the film have promised to rectify the error.

While appreciating Karnan and saying that it should be celebrated for its accurate portrayal of the pain faced by the oppressed, Udhayanidhi pointed out that the makers have made a historical inaccuracy.

Praising director Mari Selvaraj and Dhanush for the film, Udhayanidhi said that the Kodiyankulam riots of 1995 are shown to take place in the year 1997 in the film. He pointed out that DMK was the ruling party in 1997 and the events took place in 1995 when AIADMK was the ruling party.

He went on to add that he shared the factual error with director Mari Selvaraj and producer Thanu, and that both have agreed to rectify it in two days.

A screengrab of Udhayanidhi Stalin's tweets.





Loosely based on the 1995 Kodiyankulam caste-based riots, Karnan minted ₹25 crore during its opening weekend in Tamil Nadu. The film is a hard-hitting portrait of caste divide and police brutality. It features Dhanush as the messiah of a village and its people who have been let down by the system.

Karnan, which marked the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and Mari Selvaraj, also stars Lal, Natty, Rajisha Vijayan, Yogi Babu and Lakshmipriyaa Chandramouli, among others.

Meanwhile, Dhanush currently awaits the release of upcoming Tamil action film Jagame Thanthiram, which has been confirmed to directly premiere on Netflix. It has been directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

Karthik’s film sees Dhanush play a gangster. Recently, pictures of Dhanush with a handlebar moustache from the sets of the film went viral on social media. It is rumoured that Dhanush will be seen in this look in the flashback portion of the film.

