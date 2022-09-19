Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu box office day 4 collection: Simbu film earns 55 crore worldwide

Silambarasan TR, also known as Simbu, was seen as a gangster in his latest Tamil release Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. The film has collected ₹55.56 crore in its opening four-day weekend worldwide, the makers announced on Monday. The film, popularly referred to as VTK, hit the theatres on September 15, and is directed by Gautham Menon. Also read: Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu box office day 3 collection

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is the story of a timid boy from a small town in Tamil Nadu moving to Mumbai and eventually becoming a gangster. Simbu was lauded for his performance by his critics and audiences alike. The film marked his third collaboration with Gautham Menon.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to share the film’s box office collection in its first four days. “Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu has grossed a whopping ₹50.56 crore plus at the worldwide box office till Sunday... 4-days opening weekend,” Ramesh tweeted. The film had opened strongly on Thursday, but saw a drop on Friday; it could manage only ₹4 crore on its second day. On Saturday, the third day of its release, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu bounced back, earning just over ₹6 crore nett across India in all languages.

Also starring Siddhi Idnani, Neeraj Madhav and Siddique in key roles, the film’s makers announced on Sunday that the script work for the sequel is already underway. A year after delivering a massive hit with time-loop thriller Maanaadu, Simbu has returned with Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. The film, which has been dubbed in Telugu, released in cinemas in Telugu states on Sunday.

Talking about the project, Simbu had told Hindustan Times: “I took a big risk with Maanaadu, and I was curious to see how audiences will accept it. It was after the film turned out to be successful, I earned the confidence to push myself to do something challenging. Gautham believed in my vision and our mutual trust paved the way for VTK, which is a film that’s way out of my comfort zone. This is the kind of film where I play the hero but won’t dodge bullets,” he said.

