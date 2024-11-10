Chennai, Noted Tamil actor 'Delhi' Ganesh, who essayed a spectacular variety of memorable roles in over 400 films, passed away late Saturday night at his residence here following a brief illness, his family said. Veteran Tamil actor 'Delhi' Ganesh dies; PM, Stalin condole demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and a host of leaders and film personalities condoled his demise. The actor was 80 years old. He is survived by his wife and three children a son and two daughters.

PM Modi, in a message on X, stated he was "deeply saddened by the passing of the illustrious film personality, Thiru Delhi Ganesh Ji."

"He was blessed with impeccable acting skills. He will be fondly remembered for the depth he brought to each role and his ability to connect with viewers across generations. He was also passionate about theatre. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the PM said.

Known for his versatility in support roles, including comic, villainous, and family-oriented characters, Ganesh portrayed roles ranging from a doting father to a caring brother.

Members of the film industry, including actors and directors, visited his residence to pay floral tributes. Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian laid a wreath on behalf of the state government.

Chief Minister Stalin called Ganesh's death a "great loss" to Tamil cinema, recalling his wide range of roles in films and television. On social media, celebrities like actor Rajinikanth and actor-politician Vijay also mourned his passing.

A native of Tirunelveli, Ganesh's acting career began in the 1960's when he performed small roles in dramas in Delhi, where he served the IAF for a decade in a civilian post. Later, when he shifted to Chennai after resigning his IAF job, he joined actor 'Kathadi' Ramamoorthy's troupe and acted in dramas including 'Dowry Kalyanam.'

Ganesh went on to star alongside top actors, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Vijayakanth.

When legendary director K Balachander made a film based on the play 'Pattinaprevasam,' Ganesh got his first opportunity in the tinsel world and he reprised his role in the movie. There was no looking back since then and his filmography is impressive with main roles in films of top stars including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Vijayakanth.

His role as a loyal aide to gangster Velu Naicker in Mani Ratnam's 'Nayakan' that lent weight to the caring persona of the protagonist remains a notable highlight of his career.

He is also remembered for iconic performances in Kamal Haasan's films such as 'Michael Madana Kama Rajan' and 'Avvai Shanmughi' .

In 'Apoorva Sagodharargal' , he played a memorable villain.

Haasan paid rich tributes to the departed actor, and praised him for his "deft handling of humour."

"It is not easy to fill his place," he said in a post on 'X.'

Delhi Ganesh, a recipient of the Tamil Nadu government's Kalaimamani award, was recently honoured with a lifetime achievement award by the Nadigar Sangam, the artistes' association.

Since he had lived in Delhi for a long time, the name of the national capital became a prefix to his name, as per director Balachander's advice when he entered cinema.

His son, Maha Delhi Ganesh, told reporters that his father had age-related ailments and did not respond when given medication. "A doctor later confirmed his death," he added.

Another family member said Ganesh died in his sleep at his Ramapuram residence. In a statement, the family said Delhi Ganesh passed away at 11 pm on November 9.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.