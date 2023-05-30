Vignesh Shivan poses with Sakshi Dhoni, Raviba Jadeja during IPL final, cheers for Chennai Super Kings

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, who was recently attended the Cannes International Film Festival, flew directly from Paris to Ahmedabad to be part of the IPL final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. On Tuesday, CSK won the IPL championship for the fifth time and Vignesh Shivan celebrated the epic win by sharing a selfie with Sakshi Dhoni, Rivaba Jadega and others on his Instagram page. Also read: Vicky Kaushal says 'neend nhi hui puri', Sara Ali Khan catches up on sleep as they resume promotions after IPL final Vignesh Shivan with Rivaba Jadeja, Sakshi Dhoni and others during IPL final.

Vignesh at IPL final

After CSK won the IPL final, Vignesh took to Instagram to share some pictures from his time at the stands and wrote: “CSK for life (sic).” In one of his pictures, he can be seen clicking a selfie with Sakshi Dhoni, who shows a victory sign to the camera. He also shared a picture with Ravindra Jadeja’s wife, Rivaba as they all watched the match together.

How Vignesh reacted on the final ball

He also shared a video as he sat among cricketers and their wives during the final moments of the match. He got up from his seat at the last ball in excitement. He captioned the video, “In the various moments of life I shall cherish forever! This has a special place! #CSK winnnnnnnnnnn what else do we need ! The longest finals played ever! Waited for a couple of days and witnessed one of the greatest games ever played.”

Sharing his selfie with the fireworks in the background, he wrote, “Happiness is this what a day! Omg. CSK jus ruled it again!”

Two weeks ago, Vignesh shared pictures from Cannes. Four years after his maiden visit, he returned to the Cannes International Film Festival and shared a glimpse from the event on his Instagram stories.

Vignesh recently confirmed that he’s not collaborating with actor Ajith Kumar on his next Tamil project. Originally, Vignesh was signed as the director and was later replaced by Magizh Thirumeni.

Vignesh's upcoming projects

As per the latest update, Vignesh is gearing up to commence his next directorial project with actor-filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan. The project is said to be a romantic comedy which is rumoured to be titled LIC. Vignesh also has a couple of projects that he will be bankrolling soon. His last production venture was his wife Nayanthara-starrer Tamil horror-thriller, Connect.

