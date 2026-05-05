In 43 years, Vijay becomes 2nd actor-politician to achieve electoral success within 2 years of forming political party

In March 1982, a veteran silver screen star announced that he was establishing a political party. He made history in January 1983 by becoming the Chief Minister. He was 59, and his name was Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. Even as many stars in the south tried to emulate him, it took 43 years for another to achieve such success in such a short period.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay has created history in Tamil Nadu. (PTI)

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As of May 2026, 51-year-old Tamil superstar Joseph Vijay has become the second actor-politician to do so with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party sweeping the Tamil Nadu elections after its formation in February 2024.

NTR’s quick rise to becoming the CM

NT Rama Rao announced the launch of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on March 29, 1982, in Hyderabad. He stated that this decision was based on a historic need to rid Andhra Pradesh of the ‘corrupt and inept rule’ of the Indian National Congress, which had governed the state since its formation in 1956.

He soon hit the road to inform people about his mission in a 1950s-era modified Chevrolet van. A sunroof to climb up to address the public, along with a public address system and focus lights, were among the modifications. In the elections held on January 5, 1983, NTR’s TDP won 202 out of the 294 seats.

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{{^usCountry}} Within months of his party’s announcement, the superstar had become the Chief Minister of a then-united Andhra Pradesh. What followed was three historic terms as the CM till his fourth term ended abruptly. But that’s a story for another day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Within months of his party’s announcement, the superstar had become the Chief Minister of a then-united Andhra Pradesh. What followed was three historic terms as the CM till his fourth term ended abruptly. But that’s a story for another day. {{/usCountry}}

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Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao was born in 1923 and died in 1996 at the age of 72.

{{^usCountry}} Vijay creates history in Tamil Nadu {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vijay creates history in Tamil Nadu {{/usCountry}}

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Even as the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) remained prominent in Tamil Nadu politics for decades, Vijay’s TVK charted the course of history by winning a majority.

Vijay becomes the second actor-politician after TDP’s NTR to achieve electoral success in such a short time, particularly in two years of forming a political party. The actor announced his party on February 2, 2024, which was officially registered only on September 8, 2024, and, after the elections held on April 23, the results on May 4 did not surprise those who had predicted it. This makes Vijay the youngest to win elections in such a short time.

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Much like NTR and many other politicians, Vijay campaigned extensively in TN ahead of the elections, complete with a van with a sunroof and public rallies. He also described the ruling DMK party as an ‘evil force’, urging Tamilians to bring about a change in power. In his final speeches, he even stated that his campaign was designed to ‘send the DMK government home’, accusing them of corruption.

Other film stars in politics

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South movie stars entering politics isn’t uncommon. Tamil superstar and late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran founded his own party, AIADMK, in 1972 and ascended to power in 1977. Telugu star Chiranjeevi launched his own Praja Rajyam party in 2008 and contested in 2009, winning 18 seats from 294. It merged with Congress in 2011.

After Chiranjeevi stepped away from active politics, his brother Pawan Kalyan founded the Jana Sena Party in 2014. He contested in 2019, but only one candidate from his party was elected. In 2024, he joined hands with the TDP in an alliance with the BJP and won all 21 seats he contested. He became the Deputy CM of AP.

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Kamal Haasan founded the Makkal Needhi Maiam in 2018 and contested from Coimbatore South in 2021 but lost. He aligned with the DMK and became a Rajya Sabha member in 2025. ‘Captain’ Vijayakanth founded the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) in 2005. He won from Vriddachalam that year. In 2011, he aligned with the Jayalalitha-led AIADMK and became the Leader of Opposition. His party is now a part of the DMK-led SPA.

With inputs from PTI

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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