Vijay blows kisses to fans and collects gifts from them as he leaves Malaysia after Jana Nayagan event. Watch

Actor Vijay, who was in Malaysia for the audio launch event of his new film Jana Nayagan, flew out of the country for Chennai on Sunday. Several videos and pictures of the actor interacting with fans before travelling emerged on social media platforms. Vijay greeted fans in Malaysia before departing the country.

Vijay greets fans before flying out of Malaysia

In a clip, Vijay was seen arriving near a gate as he smiled at the crowd gathered there, screaming for him. The actor waved at them and also folded his hands. He was also seen blowing a kiss and gesturing it towards the fans, who laughed and shouted. After waving his fans goodbye, he walked away.

Vijay was dressed in a grey T-shirt, beige jacket and denims. In another video, he was seen standing near a crowd as they cheered for him. After waving, he was seen walking towards them to take the gifts they bought for him. Vijay took a bag from a fan as well as a flower bouquet from another person.

Fans react to Vijay's videos

Reacting to the videos, a fan said, "Thalapathy Vijay is an emotion, he is a part of everyone's family." A person wrote, "He is a cutie. How sweetly he is taking gifts from fans." A comment read, "Vijay is being really nice to the fans in Malaysia. Patiently, he is meeting them." An X user tweeted, "He is winning hearts and how! True hero."

About Jana Nayagan event

The audio launch event was organised at Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on December 27, drawing nearly 1 lakh fans and entering the Malaysian Book of Records for the largest audience at such an event. Malaysia is home world's largest Tamil diaspora after Sri Lanka.

At the audio launch event of his movie in Malaysia, Vijay said he decided to "give up cinema" to "stand up" for his fans who offered him everything, including a 'kottai fort)'.

The event also featured live performances and emotional speeches amid tightened security and a strict no-politics directive from Malaysian police. Singers like Tippu, Anuradha Sriram, and Saindhavi electrified the stage, building on hits such as Thalapathy Kacheri and Oru Pere Varalaaru.

More about Jana Nayagan

The film, directed by H Vinoth, also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Menon, Priyamani, and Naren. It will release worldwide on January 9, 2026, for Pongal, clashing with Prabhas' The Raja Saab and Red Giant Movies' Parasakthi starring Sivakarthikeyan.