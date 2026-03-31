Vijay declares assets worth over ₹620 crore in election affidavit, reveals what wife Sangeetha holds amid divorce buzz

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has disclosed in his election affidavit that he owns movable assets worth ₹404.58 crore and immovable assets valued at ₹220.15 crore. He also listed assets held in the name of his spouse, Sangeetha – ₹15.51 crore in movable assets and ₹2.5 crore in immovable assets – amid ongoing buzz about their separation. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay started campaigning after filing his nomination papers for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from the Perambur constituency, in Chennai. (PTI)

Vijay declares his assets Vijay filed his nomination to contest from the Perambur Assembly constituency at Dr. Ambedkar Government Arts College (Autonomous) at Vyasarpadi on Monday before beginning his campaign, as per The Hindu.

According to the affidavit, the movable assets include 883 grams of gold, five cars, and a two-wheeler in his name and 3,132 grams of gold and 134.91 karats of diamond in the name of his spouse. He has ₹2 lakh in cash, while his spouse has ₹1 lakh.

As per the affidavit, he has given loans to several persons and companies, including ₹3.02 crore to his father S.A. Chandrasekhar; ₹87.12 lakh to his mother Shobha Chandrasekhar; ₹12.6 crore to his spouse; ₹8.78 lakh to his son Jason Sanjay; and ₹4.6 lakh to his daughter Divya Sasha.

He has also declared his occupation as self-employed, besides being the correspondent of Vijay Vidyashram and the managing director and trustee of four trusts. His sources of income are self-employment, interest, and rents from assets.