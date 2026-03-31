Vijay declares assets worth over ₹620 crore in election affidavit, reveals what wife Sangeetha holds amid divorce buzz
Recently, Vijay announced candidates for the MLA seats in 234 constituencies ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections.
Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has disclosed in his election affidavit that he owns movable assets worth ₹404.58 crore and immovable assets valued at ₹220.15 crore. He also listed assets held in the name of his spouse, Sangeetha – ₹15.51 crore in movable assets and ₹2.5 crore in immovable assets – amid ongoing buzz about their separation.
Vijay declares his assets
Vijay filed his nomination to contest from the Perambur Assembly constituency at Dr. Ambedkar Government Arts College (Autonomous) at Vyasarpadi on Monday before beginning his campaign, as per The Hindu.
According to the affidavit, the movable assets include 883 grams of gold, five cars, and a two-wheeler in his name and 3,132 grams of gold and 134.91 karats of diamond in the name of his spouse. He has ₹2 lakh in cash, while his spouse has ₹1 lakh.
As per the affidavit, he has given loans to several persons and companies, including ₹3.02 crore to his father S.A. Chandrasekhar; ₹87.12 lakh to his mother Shobha Chandrasekhar; ₹12.6 crore to his spouse; ₹8.78 lakh to his son Jason Sanjay; and ₹4.6 lakh to his daughter Divya Sasha.
He has also declared his occupation as self-employed, besides being the correspondent of Vijay Vidyashram and the managing director and trustee of four trusts. His sources of income are self-employment, interest, and rents from assets.
In recent times, Vijay's personal life has grabbed headlines of late, with reports confirming that his wife, Sangeetha Vijay, has filed for divorce. The petition, filed before the District Court at Chengalpattu, seeks dissolution of marriage.
According to the filing, Sangeetha, 48, stated that their marriage was first registered in the United Kingdom on July 10, 1998. A ceremonial Hindu wedding followed on August 25, 1999, at Rajah Muthiah Mandram, Egmore, Chennai. In her petition, she described the early years of marriage as cordial and harmonious, but alleged that things changed in 2021 after discovering Vijay’s adulterous relationship with an actress, causing deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and violation of marital trust.
Vijay announced his candidates
Recently, Vijay announced candidates for the MLA seats in 234 constituencies ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections. One among them was his former driver and current PA, Rajendran’s son Sabarinathan.
Vijay announced his entry into politics in February 2024 and the name of his party. While Venkat Prabhu’s The GOAT was initially thought to be his final film, the actor signed H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan one last time. The film was supposed to be released in theatres in January, but has yet to be certified by the CBFC. The makers even approached the court but received no relief.
On Sunday, Vijay announced that he would contest from Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East in the upcoming TN elections. "It will be C Joseph Vijay," he announced for these two seats amid loud cheers from TVK cadres. "I have selected as candidates those who would stand with people," he said about his party's nominees. The TN elections will be held on April 23.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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