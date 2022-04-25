Vijay hosts team of Beast at his residence, director Nelson Dilipkumar calls it a 'memorable evening'. See pic

Actor Vijay, who was recently seen in Tamil invasion thriller Beast, hosted the entire team of the movie at his residence on Sunday evening. Director Nelson Dilipkumar took to Twitter to thank Vijay for hosting them and for turning it into a fun-filled and memorable evening. Beast, a Die-Hard inspired thriller, released in cinemas on April 13 and has grossed over Rs. 200 crore at the box-office, despite garnering mostly mixed and negative reviews. Also Read: Beast movie review: Vijay shines in this mall invasion thriller that’s bogged down by flippant writing

The film stars Vijay in the role of a R&AW officer on a rescue mission to save people in a hijacked mall. Nelson took to Twitter to share a note and also a picture from the evening at Vijay’s residence. His note reads: “Thank you Vijay sir for hosting us. It was a fun-filled and memorable evening with the whole team. I take this moment to thank Vijay sir for his love and support. You were a charm to work with sir. I am truly honoured & I shall cherish this experience for life. Your charisma and superstardom have taken this film all the way, sir (sic).”

Nelson also went to thank his producers and other cast and crew of the movie. Beast is the fifth time a Vijay starrer has breached the Rs. 200 crore club. His other Rs. 200 crore grossers include Mersal, Sarkar, Bigil and Master. Beast was dubbed and released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam. The Hindi version turned out to be dud, earning just Rs. 50 lakh from its first day of release and never showing any upward trend after that.

Beast marked the maiden collaboration of director Nelson Dilipkumar and Vijay. Director Nelson rose to fame with his Tamil crime comedy Kolamavu Kokila, which featured Nayanthara in the role of a local drug peddler. His last release was Tamil dark comedy Doctor, in which Sivakarthikeyan takes on a local human trafficking gang. In the film, filmmaker Selvaraghavan plays the character of a mediator while VTV Ganesh, Sathish and Yogi Babu are seen in supporting roles.

