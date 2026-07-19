Vijay's Jana Nayagan advance booking finally opens in India; sold out shows despite ticket price going up to 2500

H Vinoth’s Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan is finally hitting screens after a 7-month-long delay. The film, touted as the star's final film as he serves as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, has high expectations pinned on it. So much so that even as advance bookings open in India in limited theatres, shows are selling out, despite prices going as high as ₹2500.

Jana Nayagan advance bookings open in India

Vijay will be seen one last time on the silver screen in H Vinoth's Jana Nayagan.

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Advance bookings for Jana Nayagan have opened in regions including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kerala, and more. For the Tamil version of the film, tickets in most places have been priced between ₹100 and ₹800.

Bengaluru tells a whole different story, with it being the film’s producer, K Venkata Narayana’s stronghold. While a few shows offer tickets at ₹500- ₹800, most shows listed so far have tickets priced above ₹1000. Tickets for the 6:30 AM show are already selling out in some theatres, with some showing as sold out.

Cinepolis: Nexus Shantiniketan has recliner seats priced at a whopping ₹2500, which is the highest for the film so far. Premiere shows at some theatres with tickets priced between ₹800 and ₹1000 have already sold out. Given that advance bookings have yet to be opened fully, it remains to be seen how high the prices go.

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Jana Nayagan tickets go up to ₹ 2500 in Bengaluru.

{{^usCountry}} In Chennai, as bookings slowly open, tickets have been capped at ₹190, with no increase, and the lowest-priced ticket is ₹54. TN has a history of discouraging early shows by hiking ticket prices for premiere shows due to fan deaths in the past. Chennai’s Kamala Cinemas announced that they sold 10,000 tickets for the film within minutes at their theatre alone. “Bookings are on FIRE. 10,000+ Tickets sold for #Jananayagan at Kamala within minutes,” they wrote, making the announcement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Chennai, as bookings slowly open, tickets have been capped at ₹190, with no increase, and the lowest-priced ticket is ₹54. TN has a history of discouraging early shows by hiking ticket prices for premiere shows due to fan deaths in the past. Chennai’s Kamala Cinemas announced that they sold 10,000 tickets for the film within minutes at their theatre alone. “Bookings are on FIRE. 10,000+ Tickets sold for #Jananayagan at Kamala within minutes,” they wrote, making the announcement. {{/usCountry}}

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Bookings for the film opened abroad even before its release date was officially announced, with the UK distributor Ahimsa Entertainment claiming they sold thousands of tickets within one hour of the announcement.

About Jana Nayagan

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Jana Nayagan is directed by Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions. The film stars Vijay, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani also star in it. It is an adaptation of the 2023 Anil Ravipudi directorial, Bhagavanth Kesari.

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The film was supposed to be released in theatres for Pongal in January, but was postponed due to a delay in CBFC certification. It also leaked online in HD print in April before it could be certified. After undergoing cuts and modifications, Jana Nayagan has been rated A and cleared for release on July 23.