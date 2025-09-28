Vijay moves Madras High Court seeking independent inquiry into Karur stampede; TVK alleges conspiracy

Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has moved the Madras High Court to request an independent inquiry into the stampede that broke out at the actor-politician's rally in Karur on Saturday. According to LiveLaw, the HC has allowed an urgent mention seeking suo motu cognisance into the stampede. (Also Read: Vijay's Jilla co-star Vinodhini Vaidynathan says he should've never entered politics after Karur stampede) Actor and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) Founder Vijay addresses a public rally, in Namakkal district, Tamil Nadu, Saturday. (PTI)

TVK requests HC for independent inquiry, alleges conspiracy

The website reported that the judge has accepted the urgent motion and that the case is likely to be taken up on Monday despite the court being closed for the week due to puja holidays. The report also mentioned that TVK alleged ‘conspiracies’ in connection with the incident and is hence seeking a suo motu probe by an independent agency.

This comes after Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday said the Commission led by retired judge Aruna Jagadeesan would arrive in Karur later in the day to probe the stampede incident, according to PTI.

In August, the party moved HC to instruct officers to grant them permission to conduct rallies. Back then, the court raised concerns over accountability in case of an untoward incident like this stampede. The court also reportedly orally remarked that Vijay should ensure his meetings are conducted in a lawful manner and set an example for others by asking pregnant women and the differently abled not to attend the rallies.

The Karur stampede that left 39 dead, 95 injured

A stampede broke out at a rally organised by Vijay’s TVK in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday. According to ANI, Health Secretary P Senthil Kumar told reporters, “A total of 95 people have been admitted to the hospital. 51 are admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital. Except for one, the others are stable. Specialised doctors are looking after them. The remaining 44 are admitted to the private hospitals. 39 people have lost their lives.”

Vijay and the TVK party have since announced compensation of ₹20 lakh to each victim’s family and ₹2 lakh to each of the injured.