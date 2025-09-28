Vijay's Jilla co-star Vinodhini Vaidynathan says he should've never entered politics after Karur stampede

Tragedy struck on Saturday during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally organised by Vijay at Karur, Tamil Nadu. At least 39 people died and 95 were injured in a stampede that broke out at the rally that was filled chock-a-block with people. Vijay’s Jilla co-star Vinodhini Vaidynathan took to X (formerly Twitter) to write that Vijay should’ve never entered politics in light of the stampede. Here’s what she said. (Also Read: Tamil Nadu DY CM Udhayanidhi Stalin puts onus on Vijay, TVK leaders for Karur stampede during rally: ‘Arrive on time’) Vinodhini Vaidynathan wrote a long note on social media about why she believes Vijay should've stayed an actor.

Vinodhini Vaidynathan on Karur stampede

Vinodhini wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that she ‘loved’ Vijay as an actor, recollecting her memories with him. She wrote, “Vinodhini Vaidynathan: I love Vijay sir, the actor. I worked with him in Jilla. When I got down from the stage after receiving Vikatan award for Aandavan kattalai, he was seated in the first row. I went up to him, showed him the award, took his wishes and only then went back to my seat.”

She then added that he got such love as an actor that he never needed to enter politics, in her opinion, pointing out that the guilt of these deaths would be too much for him to handle. “So much love was showered upon him by the people of Tamil Nadu when he was only an actor. He was the undisputed leader of the film industry,” wrote Vinodhini, adding, “Why oh why did he have to enter politics? My brother, I truly don’t know how you are going to handle this guilt. He’s an extremely nice person at heart. The hate he is receiving now feels personal.”

Vinodhini also clarified that she has no opinion on his politics, but is ‘sure he’s devastated by the deaths of innocent people,’ writing, “I have no comment on his political career or opinions since I don’t agree with most of the party ideologies. But as a person, knowing him to be a mild-mannered, soft-spoken, kind-hearted human being, I’m sure he is truly devastated by the deaths of so many innocent people. Please don’t politicise this situation. Let us mourn the deaths of these innocent souls in deep sorrow. Let us not be consumed by hate. Please.”

Celebrities express shock about Karur stampede

As soon as news broke, numerous celebrities took to social media to express their shock at what had happened during the TVK rally at Karur. Vishal wrote, “Utter nonsense. Hearing that more than 30 people, including children, lost their lives over a stampede in actor/politician Vijay’s rally is heartwrenching and totally not right. My heart goes out to every one of those innocent victims and my deepest condolences to every one of them & their respective families. May their souls rest in peace.”

He also pointed out that Vijay’s party should provide compensation to the victims and, henceforth, ensure they have enough security before holding rallies. “My sincere request to the @TVKVijayHQ party to kindly provide compensation to the deceased victims, as that will be the least the party can do. Hope there will be enough safety arrangements from now onwards in any political rallies that will be held in the future,” wrote Vishal. Vijay has since announced a compensation of ₹20 lakh to each victim’s family and ₹2 lakh to those injured.

Soori wrote that the incident caused him ‘deep sorrow’, “This heart-chilling accident that occurred in Karur has plunged everyone into deep sorrow. We pray that the souls of those who lost their lives attain peace and tranquillity at the divine feet of the Lord. We wish that those undergoing treatment in the hospital, by the grace of God, recover fully soon. In this moment filled with pain, we convey our heartfelt condolences to the affected families and stand by them in thought and deed. My deepest condolences.”

Director Pa Ranjith also wrote that he was ‘deeply shocked and pained’ to learn about the stampede, while Khushbu Sundar wrote a similar message, sending condolences to the families of those affected. “Horrific scenes leave us trembling with fear. I am at a loss, not knowing whom to console or how to comfort them. May the souls of those who lost their lives in the tragic Karur incident find peace at the feet of the divine. My deepest condolences to friends and relatives,” wrote GV Prakash.

Arun Vijay wrote, “This shouldn’t have happened. This really shouldn’t have happened. Who is truly responsible for this? Is it Vijay, the government, the police, or the parents who brought their children into such a massive crowd? A heartbreaking tragedy… the saddest black day of the year. Absolutely terrible!”