Sun, Sept 28, 2025
Vijay announces 20 lakh for kin of Karur stampede victims, 2 lakh for injured

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 28, 2025 12:22 pm IST

At least 39 people were killed and 56 others injured in Tamil Nadu's Karur at Vijay's rally. 

Actor-politician Vijay has announced an ex-gratia of 20 lakh for the kin of the deceased in Karur stampede and a relief of 2 lakh for those injured. At least 39 people were killed and 56 others were injured in the stampede at his rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur on Saturday evening.

The stampede that broke out at actor-politician Vijay's rally yesterday at Karur claimed at least 39 lives, leaving several others injured and in critical conditions.(TVK/ANI Photo)
The stampede that broke out at actor-politician Vijay's rally yesterday at Karur claimed at least 39 lives, leaving several others injured and in critical conditions.(TVK/ANI Photo)

Terming it an “irreparable loss”, Vijay said, “The faces of all of you whom I have met keep flashing through my mind. The more I think of my loved ones who show affection and care, the more my heart slips further from its place."

“My heart and mind are overwhelmed with profound heaviness. In the midst of the immense grief of losing our loved ones, I am at a loss for words to express the pain my heart endures. My eyes and mind are clouded with sorrow,” he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government announced a relief of 10 lakh for the kin of the deceased and 1 lakh for the injured. “In the history of our state, never has such a large number of people lost their lives in a program organised by a political party, and such a tragedy should never happen in the future either,” Chief Minister MK Stalin said. He also announced to set up an inquiry commission led by a retired high court judge to probe the stampede.

Earlier, the police said that Vijay arrived at 7.30pm for the rally that was scheduled to start at 3pm. The crowd swelled as a result of the delay, according to DGP in-charge of Tamil Nadu, G Venkatraman.

While the organisers had booked for a ground anticipating 10,000 people, nearly three times more people turned up for the rally.

The venue lacked sufficient food and water for the crowd during their waiting hours under the hot sun, the top cop added.

The official also said that while the rally was planned from 3 pm to 10 pm, crowds started assembling as early as 11 am on Saturday. “By the time Vijay arrived at 7:40 pm., the crowd had already been waiting for hours without sufficient food and water. That is the reality,” the police official further said.

