Vijay receives birthday wishes from Kamal Haasan, Khushbu Sundar as he turns 52; fans wait for Trisha Krishnan's post

Actor and chief minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, turned 52 on June 22. Wishes poured in from celebrities and politicians from across the country, with stars like Khushbu Sundar and Kamal Haasan leading it for their ‘brother’. Fans, however, waited for his rumoured girlfriend Trisha Krishnan to wish him on the special day.

Khushbu Sundar, Kamal Haasan wish their ‘brother’ Vijay

Vijay turned 52 on June 22, his first birthday as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

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Kamal wrote that Vijay has captured millions of hearts, writing in Tamil, “Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, President of the Vijay Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and beloved younger brother Vijay @TVKVijayHQ, who has captured the love of millions of hearts.”

Khushbu also wished her ‘brother’ health and happiness, writing, “Wishing my brother, our Honorable CM of Tamilnadu, Thiru. Joseph Vijay avargale, a very very happy and healthy birthday. May God bless you in abundance. Loads of love.” Both actor-politicians also posted pictures of themselves with Vijay while wishing him.

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{{^usCountry}} Mohanlal wrote: “Many happy returns of the day, Hon. Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Shri Vijay! Wishing you health, happiness, and peace always.” Sibi Sathyaraj, Raghava Lawrence, Vishal call this birthday different {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mohanlal wrote: “Many happy returns of the day, Hon. Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Shri Vijay! Wishing you health, happiness, and peace always.” Sibi Sathyaraj, Raghava Lawrence, Vishal call this birthday different {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Vishal wrote how this year’s birthday was different compared to previous years, writing, “Wishing our Hon CM Vijay, (@CMOTamilnadu) a very happy birthday. Completely different birthday and celebrations from all these years. This time the wishes will be flowing from all quarters of the World as always wishing U good health, peace and prosperity and also wishing U the best of luck to bring about the much needed changes in Tamil Nadu in all sectors. God bless.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vishal wrote how this year’s birthday was different compared to previous years, writing, “Wishing our Hon CM Vijay, (@CMOTamilnadu) a very happy birthday. Completely different birthday and celebrations from all these years. This time the wishes will be flowing from all quarters of the World as always wishing U good health, peace and prosperity and also wishing U the best of luck to bring about the much needed changes in Tamil Nadu in all sectors. God bless.” {{/usCountry}}

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Raghava Lawrence echoed his sentiments: “Every year, I wish my Nanba a happy birthday. But this year it’s extra special and I’m happy to say, Happy Birthday to Honorable Chief Minister of Tamilnadu! @TVKVijayHQ I pray for your good health and continued success. May all your dreams come true.”

Sibi Sathyaraj wrote that he missed the movie announcements that usually come with Vijay’s birthday, writing, “Dear @actorvijay Anna, we truly miss the movie announcements, first looks, first singles, and movie trailer launches that usually happen on this day. But seeing the progress of the state in hardly a month and a half under your governance, and the dedication and passion with which you handle issues, we are truly blessed to have a Chief Minister like you. May this year be filled with good health, happiness, and success, and may all your dreams come true!”

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“Your journey feels like a blockbuster film. the first half has been a huge hit, filled with entertainment and memorable moments. As you step into the second half, we know it will be with fewer dialogues and more action in serving the people. We are waiting with hope and expectation,” wrote director Lingusamy, while Varalaxmi Sarathkumar wrote, “Happpppyyyyy birthdayyyyyyyy to ourrrrrr @CMOTamilnadu @actorvijay saaaarrrrrrr… may you be blesseddddd with a long life..wishing you only the besttt for a glorious and prosperous reign for the people of TN. Louuuuu u loadsss saarrr..!!”

Fans wonder why Trisha Krishnan hasn’t wished Vijay

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Trisha, who is usually quick to wish Vijay on his birthday, hadn’t posted anything for the actor-politician at the time of writing. “Trisha wish cheyaledhu kada e year (Trisha hasn’t wished him this year),” wrote one X (formerly Twitter) user, while another wrote, “Waiting for #Vijay birthday (cross emoji) Anxious about #Trisha's post (tick emoji).” One even wrote, “Expecting a birthday wish tweet for Vijay Anna from you @trishtrashers,” while reposting her old Tweet.

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Vijay has been married to Sangeeta Sornalingam since 1998, and they have two children – Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha. In February this year, news broke that Sangeeta filed for divorce from Vijay, citing infidelity among other reasons. She also alleged an affair with an unnamed actress. In March, Vijay and Trisha made waves when they attended a wedding together in matching outfits.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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