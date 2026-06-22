Vijay receives birthday wishes from Kamal Haasan, Khushbu Sundar as he turns 52; fans wait for Trisha Krishnan's post
As Tamil Nadu chief minister and actor Vijay turns 52 on June 22, birthday wishes pour in from across the country. Take a look.
Actor and chief minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, turned 52 on June 22. Wishes poured in from celebrities and politicians from across the country, with stars like Khushbu Sundar and Kamal Haasan leading it for their ‘brother’. Fans, however, waited for his rumoured girlfriend Trisha Krishnan to wish him on the special day.
Khushbu Sundar, Kamal Haasan wish their ‘brother’ Vijay
Kamal wrote that Vijay has captured millions of hearts, writing in Tamil, “Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, President of the Vijay Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and beloved younger brother Vijay @TVKVijayHQ, who has captured the love of millions of hearts.”
Khushbu also wished her ‘brother’ health and happiness, writing, “Wishing my brother, our Honorable CM of Tamilnadu, Thiru. Joseph Vijay avargale, a very very happy and healthy birthday. May God bless you in abundance. Loads of love.” Both actor-politicians also posted pictures of themselves with Vijay while wishing him.
Mohanlal wrote: “Many happy returns of the day, Hon. Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Shri Vijay! Wishing you health, happiness, and peace always.”
Sibi Sathyaraj, Raghava Lawrence, Vishal call this birthday different{{/usCountry}}
Mohanlal wrote: “Many happy returns of the day, Hon. Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Shri Vijay! Wishing you health, happiness, and peace always.”
Sibi Sathyaraj, Raghava Lawrence, Vishal call this birthday different{{/usCountry}}
Vishal wrote how this year’s birthday was different compared to previous years, writing, “Wishing our Hon CM Vijay, (@CMOTamilnadu) a very happy birthday. Completely different birthday and celebrations from all these years. This time the wishes will be flowing from all quarters of the World as always wishing U good health, peace and prosperity and also wishing U the best of luck to bring about the much needed changes in Tamil Nadu in all sectors. God bless.”{{/usCountry}}
Vishal wrote how this year’s birthday was different compared to previous years, writing, “Wishing our Hon CM Vijay, (@CMOTamilnadu) a very happy birthday. Completely different birthday and celebrations from all these years. This time the wishes will be flowing from all quarters of the World as always wishing U good health, peace and prosperity and also wishing U the best of luck to bring about the much needed changes in Tamil Nadu in all sectors. God bless.”{{/usCountry}}
Raghava Lawrence echoed his sentiments: “Every year, I wish my Nanba a happy birthday. But this year it’s extra special and I’m happy to say, Happy Birthday to Honorable Chief Minister of Tamilnadu! @TVKVijayHQ I pray for your good health and continued success. May all your dreams come true.”
Sibi Sathyaraj wrote that he missed the movie announcements that usually come with Vijay’s birthday, writing, “Dear @actorvijay Anna, we truly miss the movie announcements, first looks, first singles, and movie trailer launches that usually happen on this day. But seeing the progress of the state in hardly a month and a half under your governance, and the dedication and passion with which you handle issues, we are truly blessed to have a Chief Minister like you. May this year be filled with good health, happiness, and success, and may all your dreams come true!”
“Your journey feels like a blockbuster film. the first half has been a huge hit, filled with entertainment and memorable moments. As you step into the second half, we know it will be with fewer dialogues and more action in serving the people. We are waiting with hope and expectation,” wrote director Lingusamy, while Varalaxmi Sarathkumar wrote, “Happpppyyyyy birthdayyyyyyyy to ourrrrrr @CMOTamilnadu @actorvijay saaaarrrrrrr… may you be blesseddddd with a long life..wishing you only the besttt for a glorious and prosperous reign for the people of TN. Louuuuu u loadsss saarrr..!!”
Fans wonder why Trisha Krishnan hasn’t wished Vijay
Trisha, who is usually quick to wish Vijay on his birthday, hadn’t posted anything for the actor-politician at the time of writing. “Trisha wish cheyaledhu kada e year (Trisha hasn’t wished him this year),” wrote one X (formerly Twitter) user, while another wrote, “Waiting for #Vijay birthday (cross emoji) Anxious about #Trisha's post (tick emoji).” One even wrote, “Expecting a birthday wish tweet for Vijay Anna from you @trishtrashers,” while reposting her old Tweet.
Vijay has been married to Sangeeta Sornalingam since 1998, and they have two children – Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha. In February this year, news broke that Sangeeta filed for divorce from Vijay, citing infidelity among other reasons. She also alleged an affair with an unnamed actress. In March, Vijay and Trisha made waves when they attended a wedding together in matching outfits.
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