Vijay Sethupathi reacts to question on heroes working with younger heroines in films: ‘Please leave it’

Vijay Sethupathi is not interested in repeating his statements around the same topic. The actor was speaking during a promotional event of MahaRaja, when he was asked about heroes working with younger heroines. As per Indian Express, Vijay said that he has already addressed this topic earlier, concluding with, ‘please leave it.’ (Also read: HT Interview | Vijay Sethupathi: ‘Producers didn't promote my recent film well despite my repeated requests') Vijay Sethupathi talked about working with Krithi Shetty in Uppenna.

What Vijay said

In the interview, when a reported asked Vijay about this topic, he said: “I have spoken about it already. I acted with Krithi Shetty in Uppenna in 2021, and later, a director told me let’s approach her for another film as a heroine. I said no because I had asked her to consider me as a dad during the climax sequence of Uppenna. So, I said no.”

Vijay then went on to add that the same decision on whether to star with the hero in a film lies on the female actor too, saying, “What if she had told me that she doesn’t want to act with me because ‘this man has asked me to consider him as dad’. She can say no also. I have answered this question earlier. Please leave it.”

More details

In the same press meet, Vijay heaped praises on Pawan Kalyan and said that he is not just a mass hero in films but also in person. Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party recently achieved a 100% strike rate in the assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh by winning all 21 assembly seats and both the Lok Sabha seats it contested as part of an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party and Bharatiya Janata Party.

Meanwhile, Vijay is gearing up for the release of his 50th film, titled MahaRaja. Directed by Nithilan Saminathan, the film will feature Vijay and Anurag Kashyap in the lead roles. The film is set to release on June 14.