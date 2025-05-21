Vijay Sethupathi reveals Anurag Kashyap shot climax of Maharaja despite serious injury: ‘He crawled on one hand…’

He is someone whose talent is undeniable, and when it comes to his body of work in cinema, he has proved that he is unmatched. Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi is gearing up for his next release in Tamil, Ace, directed by Arumuga Kumar. In a chat with Hindustan Times, the Jawan actor spoke about how much respect he has for Bollywood director and actor Anurag Kashyap and what’s next for him in Hindi cinema. (Also Read: Anurag Kashyap says he 'couldn't afford' daughter Aaliyah's wedding until Vijay Sethupathi helped him bag Maharaja role) Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap worked together in the 2024 Tamil film Maharaja.

Vijay Sethupathi reveals Anurag Kashyap shot for Maharaja climax despite injury

Director Anurag Kashyap recently revealed how Vijay Sethupathi helped him bag a role in Maharaja when he needed money for his daughter’s marriage. Ask the Merry Christmas star about this, and he told HT, “I think it was his large-heartedness. We had approached a few people in Chennai for the role of Selvam, but it didn’t work out. Then we thought, why don’t we approach Anurag Kashyap sir? He and I were friends, and when we asked him, he said yes. So, we are the ones who are thankful to him. In fact, during the climax scene, he had a serious shoulder injury, and since he is also a director, he understood the criticality of the situation. He said, ‘Don’t worry, I’ll crawl on one hand. It’ll also look more authentic.’ He really worked hard and ensured he fulfilled his responsibility. It is his generosity that he says this”

On his upcoming projects in Hindi, playing complex roles

The Tamil star has made inroads in the Hindi film industry, working with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan and Katrina Kaif in Merry Christmas. The web series Farzi also saw him make a good debut on Hindi OTT. So, what was he looking for next in Hindi? Was he looking for challenging roles? Vijay Sethupathi replies, “I am in discussion for a few projects, including Farzi 2. They’ll be announced at the right time. For me, everything is challenging - I don’t seek challenging roles. Even doing something simple can be challenging in front of the camera. It’s difficult to be simple in front of the camera – I’m talking about myself here. No role is easy to do. Some characters can be peculiar, like Shilpa in Super Deluxe (who was a transgender person). It was difficult to understand her, just like Vaathiyar in Viduthalai. This is the same with numerous characters I’ve played, including Kadasi Vivasayi. The challenge is about understanding these diverse characters and performing in front of the camera.”

Vijay Sethupathi also has director Puri Jagannadh’s pan-Indian project featuring Tabu that was announced recently. The movie will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.