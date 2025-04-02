Vijay Sethupathi's co-star defends his next film after Twitter user calls Puri Jagannadh ‘outdated’

Director Puri Jagannadh is reeling from back-to-back flops due to the 2022 film Liger and the 2024 film Double iSmart. On Ugadi, he announced that his next film will be with actor Vijay Sethupathi, news that left the internet split. When an X (formerly Twitter) user criticised Vijay’s choices and called Puri ‘outdated’, actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj came to his defence. (Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi and Puri Jagannadh announce pan-India film together, shoot to begin in June) Puri Jagannadh announced that his next film will be with Vijay Sethupathi.

Shanthanu Bhagyaraj defends Puri Jagannadh-Vijay Sethupathi film

In a now-deleted post, according to TOI, an X user criticised Vijay’s decision to work with an ‘outdated’ director, especially because after a hit like Maharaja, they expected the actor to be choosy about his films.

Shanthanu responded strongly, writing that Puri and Vijay deserve respect, writing, “Never say that about someone brother…Please use words wisely on public platform… eod he is a reputed filmmaker and there’s a certain amount of respect we shud give another person. Did not expect this from you.”

The user deleted their post and replied, “Sorry for that bro, it was just my opinion. Will use choice of words more constructively going forward.” Fans seemed split despite Shanthanu’s take, with some pointing out that Puri had delivered flops, but others were curious if Shanthanu was part of the film too.

Recent work

For the unversed, Shanthanu was a child actor and is the son of actors K Bhagyaraj and Poornima Bhagyaraj. He has worked in numerous Tamil films like Sakkarakatti, Paava Kadhaigal and, more recently, Blue Star. He also shared the screen with Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the 2021 Lokesh Kanagaraj film Master.

In 2024, Vijay starred in Merry Christmas, Maharaja and Viduthalai Part 2. He will soon be seen in Ace, Train and an untitled project with Pandiraj, apart from Puri’s film.

Announcing the film on Ugadi, Puri’s production house, Puri Connects, wrote, “On this auspicious day of #Ugadi. Embarking on an electrifying new chapter with a sensational collaboration. Dashing Director #PuriJagannadh and powerhouse performer, Makkalselvan @VijaySethuOffl join forces for a MASTERPIECE IN ALL INDIAN LANGUAGES. Produced by Puri Jagannadh, @Charmmeofficial in @puriconnects. Shoot starts this JUNE. #PuriSethupathi rolling out soon with EXCITING UPDATES. @IamVishuReddy.”