Vishal calls Tamil Nadu CM Vijay ‘most prolific actor turned politician’ for implementing 5 shows a day for all films

Actor and the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, has offered relief to new films releasing in the state. This comes days after his colleagues in the film industry put forth their ideas on how to improve the situation in Kollywood. The CM has now allowed theatres to run five shows per day during a film’s first week of release, except during festivals and other occasions. Actor Vishal has now cheered for the new changes made by CM Vijay and called him the ‘most prolific actor turned politician.’ (Also read: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay permits theatres to run 5 shows per day for new films in 1st week; fans thrilled for Jana Nayagan)

What Vishal said

Vishal is grateful to Tamil Nadu CM Vijay for offering some relief to theatres in the state.

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Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Vishal said, “Thank you, dear @CMOTamilnadu #Vijay avargale, darling of the masses and the most prolific actor turned politician, for understanding the current situation in the film industry and implementing five shows a day for all films for the first 7 days of the film's theatrical release."

He went on to add, "Looking forward to more GOs passed for the general public in all sectors, bringing about relief and progressive growth. A big whistle from all of us.”

Vijay permits 5 shows per day for 1st week of new film release

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{{^usCountry}} On Monday, Vijay released a note from his official CM X handle to make the announcement. The press release written in Tamil read, “The film industry members met the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Mr. C. Joseph Vijay, on 16.5.2026 and presented various demands. Among them, they mainly demanded that all films be allowed to be screened in theatres across Tamil Nadu for five screenings per day.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Monday, Vijay released a note from his official CM X handle to make the announcement. The press release written in Tamil read, “The film industry members met the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Mr. C. Joseph Vijay, on 16.5.2026 and presented various demands. Among them, they mainly demanded that all films be allowed to be screened in theatres across Tamil Nadu for five screenings per day.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, after considering the request made by the film industry, has amended the Tamil Nadu Cinema Theatres (Regulation) Rules. Accordingly, all cinema theatres in Tamil Nadu are allowed to screen five screenings daily for seven days from the date of release of newly released Tamil films and five screenings daily on local festivals and public holidays. Saturdays and Sundays,” reads the note, mentioning that producers don’t need to obtain permission from the government and licensing officer to do this. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, after considering the request made by the film industry, has amended the Tamil Nadu Cinema Theatres (Regulation) Rules. Accordingly, all cinema theatres in Tamil Nadu are allowed to screen five screenings daily for seven days from the date of release of newly released Tamil films and five screenings daily on local festivals and public holidays. Saturdays and Sundays,” reads the note, mentioning that producers don’t need to obtain permission from the government and licensing officer to do this. {{/usCountry}}

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After Vijay was sworn in as the CM of Tamil Nadu, Vishal wrote a note on X to highlight some issues in the state. “Requesting you for the following. As a voter. Would like to see you taking stock of the lady/woman constables who stand in the heat unnecessarily when a cm leaves his/her house to go to the secretariat.. request you to provide them mobile toilets. Yes there are promises to be met. But the basics like mending roads,which has been the same last 30 years with water logging ,making sure the elusive storm water drains come into existence and also the list as common man goes on. But yes, these can be attended to, which will make a mark which no leader has attended to till date. God bless u with abundant positivity and strength to handle all that comes your way to do good for the public,” read an excerpt from his previous post.

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Vijay has joined the league of iconic actor-turned-CMs of Tamil Nadu like MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. TVK caused a major political earthquake in Tamil Nadu by beating both Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the two main players in the state for decades.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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